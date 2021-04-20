Havas PR Middle East Rebrands As Red Havas Middle East To Broaden Comms Offering And Global Reach

Dubai joins Red Havas' Merged Media micro-network, spanning APAC, North America, Europe and Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas PR Middle East, the Dubai-based agency distinguished by its leadership across luxury, lifestyle and corporate communications, will now be named Red Havas Middle East. The rebrand signals the agency's entry into Red Havas' global micro-network of Merged Media agencies, which integrates earned, social and experiential capabilities with content at the heart. This strategic move brings the Middle East team together with Red Havas offices across the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, U.K., Italy, France and Germany.

"Welcoming Red Havas Middle East to our network represents a key milestone for the group as we're increasingly seeing the region become a strategic priority for both current clients and new business," says James Wright, global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective and global CEO of Red Havas. "From retail and technology to tourism and hospitality, the breadth of opportunity in the Middle Eastern economies is staggering. We're delighted to enrich our full-service global PR offering with the expert talent at Red Havas Dubai."

Red Havas brings together agencies from Havas' global PR group with the goal to provide clients greater access to best-in-class thinking and opportunity for seamless expansion into key markets.

Dana Tahir, general manager of Red Havas Middle East, says, "Red Havas has already delivered on its brand promise as a transformational micro-agency network helping to redefine PR and its value to clients. By rebranding under the Red Havas banner and adopting the Merged Media model, we're better able to bring the future of PR and communications to our clients—and to kick open the doors of the Middle East and North Africa to Red Havas clients everywhere."

Dany Naaman, CEO of Red Havas Middle East, adds, "Established in 2005, our PR team continues to go from strength to strength and has recently announced a range of new business wins with leading global brands. The Merged Media proposition of Red Havas enables us to further strengthen our PR vertical without losing the advantage of integration. Along with the powerful content, social media and data capabilities that exist within our Middle East village, we'll now bring a more streamlined, efficient and cost-effective solution to making a meaningful difference for our clients."

The Dubai rebrand comes fast on the heels of the introduction of Red Havas Health, a global micro-network focused on health to meet increasing demand from clients globally.

Red Havas is part of the Havas PR Global Collective, the PR and communications arm of the Havas Group that comprises approximately 40 agencies around the world and more than 1,300 employees.

About Red Havas

Red Havas is the world's first Merged Media agency and has offices in Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney), France (Paris), Germany (Dusseldorf), Italy (Milan), Indonesia (Jakarta), Philippines (Manila), Singapore, United Kingdom (London, Surrey and Manchester), United States (Chicago, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, New England and New York City), Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City) and UAE (Dubai). The agency is part of the Havas PR Global Collective, a team of 1,300 consultants across 40 offices.

For further information, please visit: http://www.redhavas.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321118/Red_Havas_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Red Havas