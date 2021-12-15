Hasbro Presents Its Latest Peppa Pig

Peppa Pig Motorhome da família Pig

Children from the age of 3 will love to play and go on holiday with Peppa Pig and her family in the Peppa Family Campervan! They can imagine that they are on the road with Peppa while riding in the motorhome in vehicle mode. Press the steering wheel to listen to the music of Peppa Pig's drawings and phrases like: "have we arrived yet?". At "camping" time, children can convert the vehicle into a multi-level recreational vehicle set.

You can imagine the Pig family cooking dinner in their mobile kitchen or sitting around the fire enjoying nature. The trailer hook attaches to Peppa's familiar red stroller toy (sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes other accessories like 2 chairs, 2 bikes and even a bathtub! Included four 3-inch figures (the entire Pig family) for the trip. Store everything inside the set, so you're ready for your next adventure.

Peppa Pig Hora da Escola

Now children aged 3 and over and Peppa Pig fans can play at school with Peppa and her friends! Inspired by the animation series. Class time! Children can ring the bell by pushing a lever, moving the clock hands and turning the dial to switch lessons to hear phrases related to each lesson. The stage has a reversible background. Children can place the 3-inch figures on it and rotate the dial to move them. This kit contains 3 figures and 9 accessories and is an excellent all-occasion gift for children and Peppa Pig fans from 3 years old.

Peppa Pig Dia de Viagem

This line of toys takes kids to amazing places inspired by the world of Peppa Pig. Each kit includes a three-inch Peppa figure and comes with themed accessories (kits sold separately and subject to availability).

Welcome to the world of Peppa Pig! Enjoy Peppa Pig's adventures with news from Hasbro.

Sobre a HASBRO

Hasbro's iconic brands are NERF, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as other top-tier associated brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709700/motorhome.jpg

SOURCE Hasbro