Harvey Nash Group Moves to New London Home Supporting Hybrid, Digitally Enabled Working

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash Group, the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions, today announces that they will be moving their headquarters to a new contemporary office in London.

The organisation will be moving to LDN:W, 3 Noble Street EC2V 7EE from Tuesday 4th January 2022, after spending a decade at 110 Bishopsgate.

LDN:W will play a major role in Harvey Nash Group's vision for a flexible, collaborative work environment. The new space will provide digitally enabled meeting rooms, an app-based desk booking system to support hybrid working, and a work environment designed for collaboration and innovation, from shared meeting and break-out areas to a roof top terrace. The new office move reinforces the investment in people, and follows recognition for its Harvey Nash Technology Recruitment business as the UK's leading large employer in the recruitment sector.

The move will coincide with a major overhaul in the firm's technology, from laptops and iPhones to high-speed Wi-Fi and cloud based technology, allowing staff to have the flexibility to work anytime, anywhere.

Bev White, Chief Executive Officer of the Harvey Nash Group, said "We're really looking forward to this next stage of Harvey Nash Group's evolution in our new home. We are changing the way we work, and it was key that we found an office where we can be both flexible and collaborative in a modern, digitally enabled environment. The new office is a major investment in our people, helping them to become even more successful and, just as importantly, happy in their careers at Harvey Nash Group."

