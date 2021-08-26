Harvey Nash Group launches Wellbeing Hub

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash Group has launched a Wellbeing Hub to benefit and support everyone connected with the Group including employees, clients, contractors, candidates, and contacts.

The Harvey Nash Group Wellbeing Hub is available to anyone who cares about their health and includes a wide range of content from yoga videos to fitness workouts, meditation classes to nutritional advice.

From today, people can start their wellbeing journey by signing up to the Hub to receive regular updates and access videos, tips, and advice such as:

A 25-minute HIIT class from Mark Boateng .

. An introduction to mindfulness and spend 10 blissful minutes in meditation from Alex Bannard .

. Read tips on getting better sleep.

Learn how to stop feeling like an 'imposter'.

Melanie Hayes, Chief People Officer commented:

"We have been providing tech and talent solutions to some of the world's leading and most innovative organisations for over three decades and in doing so we connect with clients, candidates and contractors along with our colleagues. We also recognise that work only works when it's balanced with other aspects of life which is why our Wellbeing Hub is freely available to support the wellness journeys of those connected to us and beyond."

The wellbeing advice, tips, and classes available on The Hub will continue to grow, so those that sign up will receive regular updates on what's new for them to access. Those interested in signing up to The Hub should go to wellbeing.harveynashgroup.com

