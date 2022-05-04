Harvey Nash Group becomes Nash Squared as it signals its intentions to double global headcount to over 6,000

The company has continued to grow strongly during the pandemic with a number of strategic moves including the acquisition of technology recruitment business, Latitude 36, to become a major force in the US technology recruitment market, the continued global expansion of its technology solutions business, NashTech, with the opening of its third Vietnam office in Danang, and the launch of new offshore development centres in Latin America dedicated to clients based in North & South America.

The move to Nash Squared positions the company as an integrated technology and talent provider.

Becoming Nash Squared also:

Firmly positions the company to place the customer at the centre of everything it does - allowing Nash Squared to talk to all clients, from any of its six group brands, about all its services and global capability.

Makes a very clear distinction between Nash Squared and Harvey Nash , the company's global technology talent acquisition brand. With significant growth plans for the business this name change removes any confusion about what the Harvey Nash business does and Nash Squared's overall purpose.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared said:

"The future for our clients lies in helping them build and transform their digital teams and capability in limitless ways, and the Nash Squared brand positions us strongly as a platform to deliver on this. It also supports our significant growth plans; as we expect to more than double our global headcount from 2,500 to over 6,000 over the next five years."

