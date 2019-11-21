Harvey Nash Announces That Simon Wassall Is to Step Down After 25 Years, Handing Over to the Next Generation

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvey Nash Group today announces that Simon Wassall, CEO Technology Recruitment UK, Australia, Ireland & Central Europe, has notified the company that he intends to step down from his role on 30th November 2019. A succession process is underway and Simon will work with Albert Ellis, Group Chief Executive Officer to ensure an orderly transition.

Simon Wassall, commented:

"I feel privileged to have be a part of the Group's great success story over the last 25 years. From establishing the Group's major hub in the UK outside of London which became a springboard for the most significant organic growth over the last decade through to expanding internationally and contributing as a Group PLC Board member for over 13 years, I have loved every moment, particularly working with the wonderful and talented team who have made the company such a success. It is a remarkable and much-loved brand for our colleagues, clients, candidates and contract workers. This is now the perfect time for me to move on and hand over to the next generation."

Albert Ellis, Group Chief Executive Officer commented:

"Simon has been a huge asset to the business over the last 25 years. Under Simon's leadership the Group became the market leader in Northern Europe and his vision for establishing Harvey Nash as the market leader in England, Scotland and Ireland was crucial in driving organic growth outside of our historical London market. Simon established the client relationship based culture within our Technology Recruitment business, creating, empowering, developing and supporting his loyal leaders and their teams to become some of the most successful leaders in the industry, an important part of the team which created the billion pound business it is today."

To learn more, please visit www.harveynash.com

Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/harveynashgroup

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701606/Harvey_Nash_Logo.jpg

Media Relations contacts:

Michelle Thomas

Marketing and Digital, Harvey Nash plc

michelle.thomas@harveynash.com

+44 (0)207-333-0033

Related Links

http://www.harveynash.com



SOURCE Harvey Nash Group