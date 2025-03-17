Happiest Minds awarded 'Inspiring Firms in AI & Analytics' and Praveen RP recognized with the 'AI Trailblazer Award' at the 3AI ACME Awards

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile' Mindful IT Company, today announced being awarded 'Inspiring Firms in AI & Analytics' at the prestigious 3AI ACME Awards 2025, presented at the BEYOND 2025 event. Praveen RP, SVP & COO of Generative AI Business Services (GBS), Happiest Minds, was honored with the 'AI Trailblazer Award', recognizing his pioneering contributions to AI innovation and enterprise transformation.

With over 9,000 nominations across five categories, Happiest Minds distinguished itself through its excellence in AI and Analytics, reflecting its commitment to next-generation AI and GenAI capabilities, industry-leading solutions, and high-impact AI-driven transformation. The company's strengths lie in fostering a dynamic AI talent ecosystem, driving cutting-edge innovation, and delivering measurable business outcomes for global clients.

Rajiv Shah, Executive Director, Happiest Minds, said, "This recognition underscores our vision of leveraging AI and Generative AI to create meaningful and responsible impact for businesses and industries at large. At Happiest Minds, we are not just building AI solutions—we are driving real-world transformation. As AI evolves, we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver scalable, ethical, and transformative AI-driven solutions that empower enterprises to thrive in the digital era."

Sundar Ramaswamy, Head of AI/Analytics Center of Excellence, Happiest Minds, said, "Winning the award is a testament to our commitment to innovation, ethical AI, and talent excellence. At Happiest Minds, we go beyond just deploying AI—we focus on building a culture of responsible AI adoption, where professionals can experiment, innovate, and create solutions that drive tangible business impact. Our focus remains on expanding our AI and GenAI capabilities, forging industry-leading partnerships, and helping enterprises navigate the AI-powered future with confidence."

At the same event, Praveen RP, COO of Generative AI Business Services, was honoured with the 'AI Trailblazer Award' award for his leadership in advancing AI-driven transformation, accelerating Generative AI adoption, and shaping AI strategies that drive real business value.

Acknowledging the recognition, Praveen stated, "Receiving the 'AI Trailblazer' award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the journey we have undertaken to push the boundaries of AI-driven transformation. The future of AI lies in Generative AI, Agentic AI, and Ethical AI, and our focus remains on not just embracing these technologies but also fostering continuous learning through upskilling, cross-skilling, and AI capability enhancement. I am deeply committed to driving the next wave of AI innovation that creates meaningful business impact and accelerates digital evolution."

Congratulating Happiest Minds and Praveen RP, Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO of 3AI, said, "Happiest Minds has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking vision in AI and Generative AI. The launch of Generative AI Business Services is a bold step in curating scalable, innovative, and responsible AI solutions that solve real-world business challenges. Their unwavering commitment to ethical AI, enterprise-grade AI adoption, and cutting-edge analytics makes them a key enabler of the AI-powered digital economy. Congratulations to Happiest Minds and Praveen RP on this well-deserved recognition. Wishing them continued success in pioneering intelligent solutions that drive efficiency, personalization, and sustainable business growth."

This marks the second consecutive year that Happiest Minds has been recognized among the 'Inspiring Firms in AI & Analytics' at the 3AI ACME Awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI and Analytics. The company continues to earn industry accolades, including recognition by Zinnov Zones in 2024 as a 'Niche & Established' player for GenAI Engineering Services, and being named among AIM's '50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work' for its commitment to fostering a strong AI/ML workforce and innovation-driven culture.

