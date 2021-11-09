HANZA: Interim report January - September 2021

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA Holding AB (publ) shows good organic growth and a continued increase in profitability during the third quarter of 2021. In October, the company completed an acquisition in Germany and sees a continued positive development ahead.

Third quarter 2021

Net sales increased by 18.7% to SEK 597 million (503).

(503). Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 37.5 million (21.4),

(21.4), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.3% (4.3).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 19.9 million (6.6),

(6.6), which corresponds to SEK 0.56 per share (0.20).

per share (0.20). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -19.3 million (25.9).

The nine-month period 2021

Net sales increased by 8.3% to SEK 1,799 million (1,661).

(1,661). Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 100.4 million (29.2), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.6% (1.8).

(29.2), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.6% (1.8). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 55.0 million (-6.6),which corresponds to SEK 1.56 per share (-0.19).

(-6.6),which corresponds to per share (-0.19). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 66.2 million (120.2).

CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report

"Our organic growth increased to 12% in the third quarter. This is a good increase considering the global material challenges. During the quarter, we also saw an increase in order intake in Germany, though this has not yet been reflected in the sales figures."

"We achieved an operating margin of 6.3% in the third quarter, even though the holiday period has a negative effect on profitability. This means that we see an increase in profitability compared to both the corresponding quarter last year and the second quarter this year."

"In October, we acquired an electronics company in Germany. The acquisition was made in accordance with our acquisition model with regards to geography, technology, and customer portfolio. HANZA has a continued solid financial situation, which is why we chose to complete the transaction in cash. The acquisition is important for the future and we welcome another 150 colleagues to HANZA."

