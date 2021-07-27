HANZA: Interim report January - June 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA Holding AB (publ) reports solid development during the second quarter of 2021. HANZA also sees a long-term increase in demand , hence the company is making further investments in the Group's manufacturing clusters.

Second quarter

Net sales increased by 13% to SEK 633.8 million (559.0).

(559.0). Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 40.4 million (-12.6), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.4 % (-2.3).

(-12.6), which corresponds to an operating margin of 6.4 % (-2.3). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 26.0 million (-19.6), which corresponds to SEK 0.73 per share (-0.58).

(-19.6), which corresponds to per share (-0.58). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 19.4 million (26.7).

First half-year

Net sales increased by 4% to SEK 1,201.2 million (1,158.1).

(1,158.1). Operating profit (EBITA) increased to SEK 62.9 million (7.8), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.2 % (0.7).

(7.8), which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.2 % (0.7). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 35.1 million (-13.2), which corresponds to SEK 1.00 per share (-0.39).

(-13.2), which corresponds to per share (-0.39). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 85.5 million (94.3).

CEO Erik Stenfors comments on the report

"We see how the market appreciates HANZA's unique offering. In the spring of 2021, we have secured a number of new customers and projects. To meet the demand, we continue to develop our six manufacturing clusters. During the second quarter, we decided on additional investments of SEK 35 million.

"Long-term perspective is a guiding principle for HANZA, and it is clear that our strategy is working. During the second quarter, approximately 70% of HANZA had an operating margin of around 10%, which resulted in a Group margin of 6.4%. Retained financial costs during the expansion mean that the net result improves significantly; earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.73 in the second quarter.

"We are now working to complete our currently six manufacturing clusters. Once this phase is finalized, we will further scale up our company to meet the global demand for HANZA's business model."

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors, CEO, Tel: +46-709 50 80 70, e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom, CFO, Tel: +46-707 94 98 78, e-mail: lars.akerblom@hanza.com

