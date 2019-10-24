Hanway Associates Completes Sale of HAPP Holdings Events Portfolio, Including Cannabis Europa, to Global Media and Data Group NOBL

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London-based Hanway Associates, the leading cannabis industry strategic consultancy, has successfully sold HAPP Holdings Limited to global player NOBL Group, handing over the reins to the group's portfolio including the massively-successful conference series, Cannabis Europa.

Cannabis Europa, was co-founded in 2018 as a joint venture between Hanway Associates and NOBL Group portfolio company, Prohibition Partners, and saw over 3,000 delegates attend 3 European events, fast-became the definitive, market leading annual conference for the cannabis industry.

HAPP Holdings went on to launch the inaugural European Cannabis Week in 2019. Co-Founder Alastair Moore will remain on as Creative Director, with Rachel Jones joining as Managing Director of HAPP Holdings. Prior to Cannabis Europa, Rachel held senior leadership positions at The FT Live, the global event arm of The Financial Times.

Hanway Associates, which advises a wide range of businesses, institutions, investors and high-net-worth-individuals, is eyeing growth in the UK and abroad, with a range of new propositions and partnerships planned for 2020.

Alastair Moore said: "In only two years, the Hanway Associates team built a platform that has had a huge impact on the industry and has created a well-respected forum for discussion, debate and opportunity-sharing around the burgeoning cannabis industry.

"I'm incredibly proud of Cannabis Europa and European Cannabis Week, but now felt like the right time for us to hand over the reins fully. The team at NOBL, who have been invaluable long-term partners, are perfectly positioned for rapid global expansion of the HAPP Holdings platform.

"This deal is a proof of concept for us at Hanway, showing that we can build, operate and sell companies that connect people, engage professional audiences and bring the cannabis industry into the mainstream" added Moore.

Stephen Murphy, Founder and CEO of The NOBL Group said: "We have worked with Alastair and Hanway Associates for a long time and they have worked tirelessly to help make Cannabis Europa what it is today.

"We are are thrilled to bring this brilliant platform within the ecosystem of a global group which will be crucial in helping us achieve our ambitious expansion plans. We will be taking this established, must-attend cannabis conference series to numerous new markets, supercharging our mission to open up, demystify and facilitate access to this exciting industry."

About Hanway Associates

Hanway Associates are a London-based strategy consultancy that helps clients navigate the nascent cannabis industry. They specialise in cannabis research, market entry and M&A strategy, corporate advisory, and strategic communications.

Hanway help open and enter markets, build brands and grow clients' networks. Clients include Licensed Producers of cannabis, pharmaceutical and FMCG companies, investment funds and innovative startups. They also run the professional network, First Wednesdays.

About NOBL

NOBL is a global leader in cannabis data, media and conferences. With a portfolio of global leading brands including Prohibition Partners, Cannabis Europa and Atalis, combined with a highly experienced leadership team, NOBL is positioned to help evolve the industry, at pace. NOBL is committed to unlocking the societal, economic and medical opportunities for cannabis.

NOBL Group Ltd. was formerly the Media & Data division of European Cannabis Holdings. ECH Ltd recently completed its demerger after successfully incubating what have become some of the world's leading cannabis companies.

About Cannabis Europa

The foremost arena to share knowledge and shape the future of medical cannabis in Europe. Cannabis Europa is Europe's leading medical cannabis conference series with events globally. It is a thought leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business. Our team is focused on bringing groundbreaking and high-quality content, speakers and experiences to audiences in Europe and internationally.

