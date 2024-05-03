Hansa Biopharma: increase in number of shares and votes

LUND, Sweden, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), ("Hansa" or the "Company") (STO: HNSA) today announced that the company's registered share capital and number of shares and votes have increased through the issue of 10,474,740 new ordinary shares on 12 April 2024, whereby the number of votes increased with 10,474,740 and the share capital increased with SEK 10,474,740.

As of today, the total number of registered shares of the company amounts to 65,508,981, whereof 63,146,536 are ordinary shares and 2,362,445 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in the company amounts to 63,382,780.5, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 65,508,981.

The information in the press release is information that Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on May 3, 2024 at 08:00 (CEST).

