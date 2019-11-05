Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics establishes meaningful market presence in China for Royal Apothic

Over the past two years, Royal Apothic has scored several meaningful wins in China. Through its exclusive distributor Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics, the brand has formed excellent relationships with the country's retail giants, including Alibaba and JD.COM. Over just the last two years, point-of-purchase sales have soared from zero to tens of millions of dollars, while the brand has become a household name among women from all walks of life. Hand-in-hand with Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics, Royal Apothic is carrying out an ambitious expansion plan in dozens of China's provinces, which, when added together, represents a market the size of Europe's. The firm's aim is to further increase sales by 300% over the next three years.