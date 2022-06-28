Handmade Notebook Adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright heads to Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 on August 18, 2022!

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch™ are now available with a Steam® release to follow on September 13, 2022!

TOKYO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. announced today that the handmade notebook adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright will be releasing on Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®4 on August 18, 2022 with pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch™ through the Nintendo eShop starting today. Fans can also look forward to a Steam® release on September 13, 2022. In addition, a brand-new teaser trailer is now available on Aniplex of America's official YouTube channel.