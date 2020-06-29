Hand Sanitizers can be as Ubiquitous as Soaps or Toothpaste, Even After COVID-19 Vaccine Availability: New Study

DUBAI, UAE, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand sanitizer sales have skyrocketed around the globe to unprecedented highs, and demand is likely to sustain even after a COVID-19 vaccine is available, according to a study by Future Market Insights.

According to the latest study, global hand sanitizer sales are likely to grow at over 7% CAGR through 2030. This is a revised forecast, adjusted for the massive spike hand sanitizers have witnessed since the onset of COVID-19.

"For the next one year, hand sanitizer demand will outstrip supply; however, there is a high likelihood that hand sanitizers will be as ubiquitous as toothpaste or say facewash – even after a vaccine is available," says FMI's report.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Hand Sanitizer Market Study

Hand sanitizer market poised to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2030

by 2030 US and EU5 will witness high sales of branded hand sanitizers; APAC and Latin America witnessing foray of local players

witnessing foray of local players Instant hand sanitizers are being sought-after due to on-the-go use

Portable hand sanitizer demand growing in many countries

Alcohol companies are diverting their production capacities to meet growing hand sanitizer demand

Although hand sanitizer market players are in the midst of heightened demand, the foray of unregulated players has led to widespread fragmentation. US FDA's announcement to declare nine hand sanitizer brands as 'toxic' is indicative of the widespread chaos in the marketplace.

"The hand sanitizer industry has witnessed a foray of thousands of player in a short span of 3-4 months. Many of the products available in low-income countries are catering to local demand. However, many products are of dubious quality and use ingredients banned or termed 'dangerous' in many countries," says FMI.

Hand Sanitizer Market: Region-wise Analysis

US hand sanitizer market is currently witnessing supply-demand challenges, but over long run, foray of new companies will address this

EU5 a more lucrative market as per 100 ml price significantly higher than Eastern Europe

Demand in China and India met by foray of new players; consumers buying these as a compulsion and not a choice

and met by foray of new players; consumers buying these as a compulsion and not a choice Middle East market looking at the import route, but domestic production also likely to go up

Hand Sanitizer Market: Competitive Landscape

The hand sanitizer marketplace was moderately fragmented before COVID-19 pandemic; however, since March 2020, an unprecedented demand has led to the foray of new players.

The number of players currently operating in the market is directly related to the relative strength of regulatory body. In the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Western Europe, the foray of local players is limited.

In APAC, Latin America, and parts of Africa, many new hand sanitizer companies have sprung up. Although these companies are helping meet demand in the absence of supply from known brands, ingredient quality remains a concern.

Hand Sanitizer Market Taxonomy

Product

Foaming Hand Sanitizers

Foaming Instant Hand Sanitizer

Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel

Spray Hand Sanitizer

Content

Alcohol Based

Up to 60% content

Above 60% content

Non-Alcohol Based

Active Ingredient

Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol

Benzalkonium Chloride

Isopropyl

Packaging Type

Flip-flop bottles

Pump Bottles

Dispensing Packets

Jars/Cans

End-use

Hospitals & Healthcare

Offices/Commercial

Foodservice

Food Processing

Schools & Universities

Manufacturing & Industrial

Hospitality

Grocery, Convenience Store & Retail

Pack Size

Below 100 ml

101ml-300 ml

301 ml- 500 ml

501 m l & above

Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region and Country

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Peru

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4

UK

BENELUX

Nordic

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia (excluding Japan)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

Get Valuable Insights into Hand Sanitizer Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global hand sanitizer market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030.

