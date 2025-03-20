Hamad International Airport Unveils State-of-the-Art Concourses D and E

Completed ahead of schedule, boosting annual passenger capacity more than 65 million at the World's Best Airport

DOHA, Qatar, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (DOH), ranked as the World's Best Airport and Airport Shopping by Skytrax 2024, has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Concourses D and E, marking a major milestone in its expansion and increasing its capacity to over 65 million passengers annually.

From left to right: Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer; Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Group Chief Executive; and Peter Daley, Senior Project Director, at the Hamad International Airport panel on the Concourse D and E expansion event. Infographic showing Hamad International Airport's Concourse D & E expansion and its key features.

The new concourses integrate seamlessly into the existing terminal, introducing cutting-edge technology and enhanced facilities to meet growing passenger demand. The terminal now spans 845,000 square metres - a 14% increase - while the addition of 17 new aircraft contact gates increases the total to 62, nearly 40% more than before, ensuring greater connectivity, streamlined operations, and significantly reducing bus transfers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: "Hamad International Airport is more than a gateway; it is a vital pillar of Qatar's growth and global connectivity. I am pleased to see this expansion project, with conclusion of both concourses going live, which I have personally been involved with since 2018. While many global airport expansions have faced delays, we are proud to have delivered this major development ahead of schedule. This achievement reflects our commitment to operational excellence and strategic planning. This is not just about increasing capacity - it is about strengthening the entire Qatar Airways network, enhancing operational resilience, and supporting Qatar's economic growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. This development allows us to meet the evolving demands of global travel while reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading aviation hub."

Hamad Ali Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: "Our focus is to deliver operational excellence that supports both current demands and future growth. The opening of Concourses D and E marks a significant milestone in expanding our capacity and enhancing operational efficiency. This combined development streamlines passenger flow, optimizes resource management, and strengthens airline connectivity, ensuring smoother and more efficient passenger services."

The newly inaugurated Concourses D and E feature the following enhancements:

Seamless Boarding Through Smart Technology : The new concourses feature cutting-edge self-boarding systems, streamlining the boarding process for a faster, more efficient journey.

: The new concourses feature cutting-edge self-boarding systems, streamlining the boarding process for a faster, more efficient journey. Enhanced Connectivity and Global Reach : The expansion of Hamad International Airport with Concourses D and E significantly strengthens connectivity for both passengers and airlines.

: The expansion of Hamad International Airport with Concourses D and E significantly strengthens connectivity for both passengers and airlines. Elevating Passenger Journey : Qatar Duty Free will add over 9 retail and F&B outlets, increasing retail space by 2,700 sqm and reinforcing the airport's status as a top global destination.

: Qatar Duty Free will add over 9 retail and F&B outlets, increasing retail space by 2,700 sqm and reinforcing the airport's status as a top global destination. A Commitment to Sustainability: The airport remains a leader in sustainable aviation, with Concourses D and E designed to meet GSAS 4-Star Design & Build Certification and aiming for LEED Gold Certification.

