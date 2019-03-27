Hamad International Airport Ranked Fourth Best Airport in the World by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2019 Advancing From Last Year's Ranking

The awards recognize HIA's innovative facilities, five-star customer service and state-of-the-art terminal which accommodates more than 30 million passengers annually. The 2019 World Airport Awards by Skytrax are based on nominations from millions of passengers across more than 500 participating airports worldwide, making them one of largest passenger interaction survey awards in the world.

Commenting on the results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, stated: "We are delighted with our progress and ranking at this year's Skytrax Awards as we successfully moved up in our ranking to 'Fourth Best Airport in the World' while maintaining our five-star status and our titles as 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for the fifth consecutive year and 'Best Staff Service in the Middle East' for the fourth consecutive year. We are committed to raising the bar when it comes to the airport experience and will continue to invest in our facilities, services and technologies that distinguish us as the airport of choice for millions of passengers around the world."

"Skytrax holds a very special place for all us at HIA, because it's a platform for our passengers and travellers to share their view on their experiences with us. We are truly honoured and humbled by the support and loyalty of our customers and are motivated more than ever to continue to deliver excellence and meet the needs of our passengers and community at large," Al Meer added.

The Skytrax survey evaluates customer satisfaction across 39 key performance indicators for airport service and product – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration, through to departure at the gate.

HIA, the gateway to Qatar and to the World.

Positioned at the edge of the Arabian Gulf, Hamad International Airport's tranquil waterside setting provides a perfect backdrop for its stylish architectural elements, underpinned by advanced airport systems in line with its 'Smart Airport' vision. Operating 24/7, the airport features two runways, a state-of-the-art air traffic control tower and currently processes 30 million passengers per year and 360,000 aircraft per year. With over 40,000 square meters of combined retail, food and beverage facilities, unmatched spa facilities and a collection of unique art pieces from internationally acclaimed artists, HIA is a destination on its own, designed for the modern traveler.

HIA's website https://dohahamadairport.com/

For HIA corporate images, please click here

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842450/Badr_Mohammed_Al_Meer.jpg)

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/842451/HIA_Executive_Team.jpg)

Contact details:

Gada Ali -

+974 4410 3021

gada.ali@ogilvy.com

Related Links

https://dohahamadairport.com/



SOURCE HIA (Hamad International Airport)