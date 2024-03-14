Halton Healthcare selects Sectra's cloud SaaS to optimize enterprise imaging workflows and strengthen security

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide enterprise imaging in the cloud through its subscription model, Sectra One Cloud, to Halton Healthcare in Canada. The fully managed cloud service will enable the healthcare provider to streamline operations, consolidate IT systems maintenance, reinforce data security, and scale their use of the solution as needed for improved patient care.

"In selecting a vendor, our top priority was to find a robust solution with peak performance to enhance our workflow efficiency. We also needed to be proactive and choose a partner with security expertise and ongoing support to ensure a stable full featured system and reliable remote reading capability," says Dr. Saulius Valadka, Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Halton Healthcare. "Sectra's cloud service surpassed all our requirements."

"This service will also enable us to explore additional technologies such as integrating AI-powered workflows and expanding into other enterprise imaging modalities in the future," continues Dr. Valadka. "We are excited to realize the positive impacts and advantages that this implementation will offer to our staff, patients, and community."

Since the cloud service at Halton Healthcare is fully managed, Sectra will continuously monitor, optimize, and upgrade the solution as well as provide 24/7 support to ensure a smooth experience over time. This will create a comprehensive system at Halton Healthcare, designed to accommodate planned growth as volumes increase and as potential expansion into other specialties is explored.

Halton Healthcare, located in southern Ontario, consists of three hospitals—Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Georgetown Hospital, and Milton District Hospital and several community sites. Together they perform around 300,000 diagnostic imaging exams per year and serve a population of almost 400,000 residents. The contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in February 2024, and Halton Healthcare will use Sectra's radiology and breast imaging modules as well as their VNA (vendor-neutral archive).

"At Sectra, security is engrained in our roots and is an essential part of our enterprise imaging solutions. In fact, our company name is derived from 'secure transmissions' and reflects our commitment to upholding high security standards. I am thankful for the trust Halton Healthcare has in Sectra as we move towards a future-state for medical imaging in Canada with our service Sectra One Cloud. I look forward to embarking this cloud partnership with Halton and supporting them every step of the way," says Nader Soltani, President, Sectra Canada Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Halton Healthcare

Halton Healthcare is a healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Together these hospitals, along with their community locations, provide healthcare services to nearly 400,000 residents in the communities of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville. Halton Healthcare hospitals have been recognized for their best practices in a number of patient safety and patient care initiatives. For more information, visit www.haltonhealthcare.com.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

