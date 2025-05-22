ALGIERS, Algeria, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halal Economy Leadership Forum (HELF) 2025 successfully convened today at the Centre International de Conférences Algiers – Abdelatif Rahal, drawing together global leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to advance inclusive growth through the Halal economy. The forum was jointly hosted by Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC) under Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) via its Kuala Lumpur Centre of Excellence (IsDB KLCoE), and Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Halal Economy Leadership Forum 2025 Strengthens Malaysia-Algeria Ties, Unlocks OIC-Wide Trade Potential

Held in conjunction with the IsDB Group Annual Meeting and Private Sector Forum, HELF 2025 focused on strengthening cross-border trade, investment, and innovation across the global Halal ecosystem. With the global Halal economy valued at over USD 3 trillion, the forum highlighted Africa's growing strategic importance — home to more than 540 million Muslims — as both a high-potential market and production hub for Halal goods and services.

Representing Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, The Hon. Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, H.E. Rizany Irwan Muhamad Mazlan, Ambassador of Malaysia to Algeria, delivered the keynote address. Also in attendance were H.E. Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, Secretary General of Treasury, Malaysia; Dr. Issa Faye, Director General of Global Practices and Partnership at IsDB; and Hairol Ariffein Sahari, CEO of HDC.

Quoting the Minister's speech, H.E. Rizany noted that the previous HELF had yielded significant results, including enhanced global partnerships, fresh investments, and expanded market access across OIC member countries. Malaysia's Halal exports to Algeria rose by 24% in 2024, reaching RM156.3 million. Key exports included food and beverages, cosmetics, Halal-certified ingredients, and palm oil derivatives.

Tengku Zafrul reiterated Malaysia's commitment in supporting initiatives that facilitate trade, develop industries, and expand market access for halal enterprises. This include deepening collaboration with Algeria and OIC member states to harness the full potential of the halal economy and create a future that is more inclusive, equitable and prosperous for all.

In line with this, IsDB officials including Dr. Issa Faye and Mr. Samer Elesawi (IsDB KLCoE) called on member countries to take more active roles in Halal value chains, addressing shortages in Halal-certified raw materials and finished goods. To close these gaps, the development of dedicated halal industrial zones integrated by infrastructures and infostructures will be introduced in the participating IsDB member countries aimed at boosting production, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Attended by more than 300 participants, the forum addressed mutual Halal certification and trade facilitation between Malaysia and North Africa, investment in Halal industrial zones and logistics infrastructure across Africa, and capacity-building for SMEs and Halal certification agencies—leveraging Malaysia's expertise in Halal development and training.

Following the success of its 2024 debut in Riyadh, HELF continues to serve as a strategic platform to unlock commercial opportunities across the global Halal value chain and drive economic integration among OIC member states.

