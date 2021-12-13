Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size by Revenue to Reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

13 Dec, 2021, 16:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this hair wigs and extensions market report.
The hair wigs and extensions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Insights:
- The interest in improving appearances and drop in new purchase of harmful chemical-laden products such as hair relaxers bodes well for the growth of the hair wigs and extensions market in Africa.
- Hair from Indian temples is highly valued for making extensions and full-length wigs as it is often virgin and Remy. There has also been an increase in non-Indian hair sources over the last few years from countries such as Peru, Russia, and Brazil.
- New entrants need to have professional personnel on the manufacturing side and high capital investment in developing new technology to effectively compete with established players.
- Several small- and medium-sized manufacturers are cropping up in Asian countries, thereby fragmenting the market to a large extent. These manufacturers are catering to local and domestic beauty shops and are also providing training to the staff of beauty stores on how to use wigs and extensions.
- The global demand for premium-quality hair products is influencing manufacturers to set up production facilities in Asian countries, mainly in China and India, and offer hair wigs and extensions at lower prices than those in international markets.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, hair types, end-users, distribution channels, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 3 key vendors, and 58 other vendors are profiled in the report
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market – Opportunities Assessment
Payers in the hair wigs and extensions market offering discounted products to boost their sales volume and consequently achieve revenue growth. Companies with better financial resources can develop innovative products as well as source better quality hair, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and could make their products and services non-competitive and even obsolete, before they can recover the promotional and commercialization costs. The rising popularity of hair wigs and extensions, coupled with several international celebrities accepting and promoting the use of wigs and extensions and creating immense opportunities for the players in the market. The market for hair wigs and extensions in Germany is reaching maturity. Hence, new sales are expected to be driven by the launch of innovative products and those made with high-quality synthetic hair fibers.
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Products
- Hair Extensions
- By End-user
- Lengthening and Volumizing
- Coloring
- Styling
- By Fitting Type
- Clip-in
- Micro Link
- Tape-in
- Glue-in
- By Hair Type
- Human
- Synthetic
- Hair Wigs
- By End-user
- Leisure
- Beautification
- Functional
- By Cap Type
- Monofilament
- Lace
- By Hair Type
- Human
- Synthetic
- Toupee
- By Gender
- Men
- Women
- By Hair Type
- Human
- Synthetic
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Hair Type
- Hair Sourcing
- By Product
- Extensions
- Wigs
- Toupee
- Synthetic
- By Product
- Extensions
- Wigs
- Toupee
- End-users
- Individual Consumers
- Entertainment & Fashion Industry
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Nigeria
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Potential in Middle Income Consumers
- Urban Community Imposing Image Makeovers
- Increasing Use of Wigs in Fashion and Entertainment Industry
- Growing Hair Fall Rate among Men and Women
Prominent Vendors
- Godrej
- Great Lengths
- Evergreen Product Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aderans
- Aleriana Wigs
- Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product Co. Ltd.
- Artnature
- AY Hair Products
- Balmain Hair
- Beaudiva
- Bellami Hair
- Bloomsbury Wigs
- Bohyme
- Charm Hair
- CheapWigSales
- Cinderella
- Dan Choi's Remy New York
- Diamond Hair Company
- Dini Wigs
- Diva Divine India
- Donna Bella
- Easihair Pro
- Femme Hair & Beauty
- FN LongLocks
- Glam Seamless
- Hair Life India
- Hair Visions International
- Hair Zone
- Hairdreams
- Hairlocs
- His and Her Hair Goods
- Human Hair Argentina
- India Hair International (IHI)
- Indique
- Indo Hair
- Just Extensions
- Klix Hair Extensions
- Locks & Bonds
- Lord Hair
- Lush Wigs
- Luxy Hair
- Madali
- Mayvenn
- OMG Queen
- Paula Young
- Racoon International
- Rebecca
- RichFeel
- Ruimei Hair Products
- Shake-n-Go Fashion (SNG)
- SO.CAP.
- THE HAIR SHOP
- True Indian Hair
- TSD Hair
- Woven Hair
- Xuchang Haoyuan
- Xuchang Penghui
- Xuchang Shengtai
- YH Hair
- Yinnuohair
Explore our consumer goods and retail tech profile to know more about the industry.
