Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage Products Integrated into Citizens' Daily Life

On June 13, Hainan held the first Intangible Cultural Heritage Shopping Festival. "Intangible Cultural Heritage" products were promoted on the live-streaming studio for customers to choose from. Over 20 categories of products were introduced including traditional Li ornamental textile, nationality pottery, coconut-shell carving, coffee and sugar, with a total of over 160 kinds of products exhibited and sold online. It marks Hainan Province's active exploration of a new mode of inheriting and developing intangible cultural heritage. Through the mode of "intangible cultural heritage + e-commerce", Hainan Province will popularize "intangible cultural heritage" knowledge and enable people to have access to "intangible cultural heritage" products.

Hainan Province's Intangible Cultural Heritage Photography Tour Exhibition opens in Haikou Qilou Old Street. Hundreds of exquisite intangible cultural heritage pictures above the provincial level tell the story of Hainan's intangible cultural heritage. Supporting intangible cultural heritage activities for the photography tour exhibition including Lingao Puppet Show, Danzhou Tune, tortoise-pose tug-of-war and traditional Li textile techniques have been staged to attract citizens and tourists, show Hainan's achievements in protecting intangible cultural heritage and carry forward the culture of Hainan FTP.

Hainan has also combined intangible cultural heritage with variety shows, to promote Hainan's intangible cultural heritage based on star effect, inject new vitality and impetus into the inheritance and development of Hainan's intangible cultural heritage and consolidate the foundation for the construction of Hainan FTP.

Up to now, Hainan Province has many intangible cultural heritage representative projects, including 28 at national level, 54 at provincial level and 166 at municipal level and county level. Li minority traditional spinning, dyeing and weaving crafts are included in the UNESCO's "List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding".

The picture shows that the Network hosts have introduced Hainan Intangible Cultural Heritage products.

