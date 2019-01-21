Hainan Airlines to launch Shenzhen-Tel Aviv non-stop service on February 22

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines plans to launch non-stop service between Shenzhen, China and Tel Aviv, Israel on February 22. The route, with two round trip flights weekly on Mondays and Fridays, will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The flights will depart from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 1:35 am Beijing time (BJT) and arrive at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport at 7:35 am Israel Standard Time (IST). The return flight will depart from Tel Aviv at 12:10 pm IST and arrive in Shenzhen at 5:00 am BJT the next day.

Shenzhen is one of the first places where China's economic reform, now in its fortieth year, was initiated. As one of China's three major technology and financial centers, the city's aviation market has huge potential. In recent years, Hainan Airlines has launched over ten long-distance intercontinental routes originating from Shenzhen, with service to and from Brussels, Madrid, Paris and Vancouver, among several other destinations.

Route Flight No. Departure Time Arrival Time Schedule Aircraft Shenzhen-Tel Aviv HU743 1:35 am 7:35 am Monday/Friday B787-9 Tel Aviv-Shenzhen HU744 12:10 pm 5:00 am+1 Monday/Friday B787-9

Hainan Airlines' Shenzhen-Tel Aviv Flight Schedule (All times are local)

