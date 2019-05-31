Haier Thailand sees sales up 29 percent between January and April on product differentiation strategy

Zhang Zhenghui, president of Haier Thailand Sales, attributed Haier's success in Thailand to its localized marketing, active communication with users, and product differentiation strategy.

He said that the self-purifying air conditioner is a model for Haier to create differentiated products based on local conditions. The sales volume of the product in 2018 amounted to 30,000 units, and the company is expected to sell 100,000 units this year.

At present, the annual production capacity of Haier's white goods in Thailand has been 1.5 million units and 40 percent of its products are sold locally, while the remaining 60 percent are exported to Europe, Macao, South America and the Middle East.

Haier has been in the Thai market since 2002 and it took over a plant from Sanyo Electric in 2007, turning it into the largest white goods base, integrating manufacturing, R&D and sales in Southeast Asia. Since 2016, Haier has achieved rapid growth and sustainable development of its business in Thailand.

While making rapid progress in business, Haier Thailand has paid much attention to public welfare undertakings.

Recently, Haier Thailand organized a marathon in Bangkok and donated the registration fees worth more than 200,000 baht (about 6,200 U.S. dollars) to a foundation focusing children's heart surgery.

