Haier Named Official Partner of the Australian Open for 2025-2027

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier announced today it is the official TV and Appliance partner of the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis events. The two sides marked the partnership with an announcement ceremony in Melbourne, underscoring Haier's global commitment to sports and enhancing quality of life worldwide.

L-R: Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer and Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home L-R: Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer and Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home L-R - Roddy Campbell - Director of Partnerships and International Business, Tennis Australia / Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer / Storm Hunter, Australian player and former world #1 in Doubles / Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home / Fabio Valente, Chief Operating Officer, Fisher & Paykel Australia

Over the next three years, Haier will collaborate with the Australian Open—one of the world's premier sporting events—to highlight its cutting-edge smart home innovations. The partnership aims to deliver immersive fan experiences by integrating advanced technologies in home appliances, including kitchen, laundry, and climate control systems, with the excitement of world-class tennis event.

Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home, commented on the alliance: "This partnership with the Australian Open marks a critical step in our globalization efforts, showcasing our commitment to sports and innovation. The Australian Open, as one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, aligns perfectly with Haier's commitment to bring consumers worldwide more creations and possibilities, as well as groundbreaking smart home solutions."

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating: "We are delighted to welcome Haier as an official partner of the Australian Open. Haier's dedication to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with the values of our sport and events. This collaboration will not only elevate the fan experience but also introduce cutting-edge technology that adds a fresh and dynamic dimension to the summer of tennis."

In recent years, Haier launched "Play with Number One," a global initiative celebrating its legacy of quality and sustainability in smart home solutions. The spirit of "Play with Number One" embodies the same tenacity and pursuit of excellence that propels elite athletes - the relentless dedication to pushing boundaries and achieving greatness. Just as tennis champions devote countless hours perfecting their serve and mastering every stroke, Haier's entrepreneurial journey reflects a similar devotion to excellence - transforming from a small refrigerator factory into a global pioneer in smart home technologies. This remarkable evolution demonstrates the power of unwavering determination and bold innovation, qualities that resonate deeply with the sporting spirit of champions.

During the Australian Open, Haier will introduce unique brand experiences through both online and on-site activations, reflecting its commitment to leadership in the home appliance industry.

Haier will also support grass-roots tennis clubs across Australia as part of the push to get more people playing tennis, with more detail to be announced soon.

This partnership strengthens Haier's global sports marketing efforts, expanding its influence and reinforcing its position as a leader in smart home solutions. Looking forward, Haier will continue building new global partnerships, working with stakeholders to build a smarter and better future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566422/Haier_Named_Official_Partner_Australian_Open_2025_2027.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566423/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566424/2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566421/Haier_Named_Official_Partner_Australian_Open_2025_2027_Logo.jpg