Haier and KEF Announce Global Partnership to Co-Engineer Immersive Audio for Haier Smart TVs

QINGDAO, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, a global leader in household appliances, today officially announces a strategic partnership with KEF, the world-renowned audio technology brand. Haier and KEF will jointly engineer the audio systems for Haier's latest Mini LED and QLED TV models, including the Haier TV M96, M92, M80 and S90 series. These models[1] will be launched throughout 2025, covering key markets such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Together, Haier and KEF will deliver an unparalleled home entertainment experience to consumers around the world.

Haier TV M96 Series, 4K QD-Mini LED, Audio Co-engineered with KEF Haier TV M80 Series, 4K Mini LED, Audio Co-engineered with KEF

Under this exciting partnership, the sound systems of these Mini LED and QLED TV series are co-designed by Haier and KEF, and have been meticulously tuned by the same KEF engineering team responsible for their flagship loudspeakers, including Blade and The Reference. Leveraging KEF's over 60 years of acoustic engineering expertise, these Haier TV models seamlessly integrate high-end audio experiences, making it more accessible and convenient for home entertainment scenarios.

The Haier M96 series of 4K QD-Mini LED TVs, the flagship model for 2025, made its debut at the 2025 Australian Open earlier this year. Its enhanced visual and audio capabilities captivated millions of tennis enthusiasts at Melbourne Park and central Melbourne through Haier TV's fan engagement booths and activities. Benefiting from KEF's expert tuning, the M96 series boasts a 2.2.2-channel audio system for the 75-inch and 85-inch models, and an impressive 6.2.2-channel system for the 100-inch model, delivering a truly high-fidelity audio experience, right in the living room.

The Haier M80 series of 4K Mini LED TVs, which officially launched in India in April, is scheduled to roll out across key markets in the coming months. Co-engineered with KEF, the Haier TV M80 series delivers clear highs, rich mids, and deep, elastic bass through its 2.1-channel speaker system. Available in multiple sizes—85, 75, 65, and 55 inches—the M80 series caters to a variety of home entertainment needs.

"We are honored to partner with KEF on a global scale," said Junguang Liu, Vice President of Haier Smart Home, General Manager of Audio-Visual BU. "This collaboration seamlessly merges our smart home expertise with KEF's renowned audio technology, delivering an immersive and high-quality sound experience. Together, we are bringing next-level home entertainment to our consumers worldwide."

Grace Lo, president and head of global marketing at KEF, commented: "We are delighted with our partnership with Haier TV. By combining KEF's acoustic technology with Haier TV's innovative capabilities in the field of home appliances, we are poised to provide users with a new immersive audio-visual experience with their latest TVs. We look forward to collaborating on more breakthrough audio-visual products together in the near future."

This partnership marks the beginning of a shared journey. Both Haier and KEF are dedicated to elevating home entertainment and delivering unparalleled experiences. As a result of this innovative collaboration, consumers can anticipate more Haier TV products featuring KEF co-engineered audio in the near future.

[1] The availability of specific models in certain markets may be subject to change.

