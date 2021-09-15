HAI ROBOTICS teams up with Savoye to boost smart warehousing

HAI ROBOTICS launched the earliest ACR system HAIPICK in 2015 and has made it a commercial success with a slew of customer recognition. The HAIPICK robot has stood out from similar mobile robots with the ability to carry cartons as well as individual totes and to bring multiple cases to pickers or conveyors in one movement.

HAIPICK ACR system uses autonomous order-picking robots that pick and place totes or cartons on storage shelves up to 5 to 7 meters high and are able to carry up to 8 loads to continuously feed goods-to-person picking stations. The solution works in cold environments down to -10 °C.

"We believe that leveraging HAIPICK solution with Savoye's expertise in supply chain and warehouse automation, this partnership will provide a set of unique opportunities for both of us. We are excited to partner with Savoye, and we are eager to explore this partnership to its full potential," said Kane Luo, Vice President of Sales from HAI ROBOTICS.

Savoye has extensive networks of global customers and been widely recognized for the shuttle-based X-PTS storage solution.

Laurent Bollereau, Strategy and Solutions Engineering Director from Savoye, said of the HAIPICK solution based on HAI ROBOTICS robots, as "perfectly suited to smaller flow contexts."

"The partnership with HAI ROBOTICS allows us to ideally complement our own range of solutions for goods-to-person order preparation. Indeed, our X-PTS technology is more particularly relevant to meet high-performance needs and large volumes of orders to be processed," he said.

The HAIPICK system is seeing a fast-expanding global presence in the warehousing logistics sector. In the latest episode, the HAIPICK solution was deployed to handle picking and dispatch orders at Australia's biggest online book retailer Booktopia's 14,000sqm distribution center at Lidcombe, New South Wales, boosting its efficiency by 800%.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of autonomous case-handling (ACR) system, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world's first of its kind. It can help realize warehouse automation in just a week, increase storage density by 80-130%, and improve staffs' work efficiency by 3-4 times. The HAIPICK solution has been applied in sectors of e-commerce, 3PL, apparel, electronics, energy, manufacturing, medicine, among others.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS now has over 1,000 staff with branch offices in Hongkong, Japan, Singapore, US and the Netherlands, serving clients from over 30 countries and regions.

In March 2021, HAI ROBOTICS secured a series B+ funding of $15M.

About Savoye

A world leader in the design, manufacture (Europe and USA) and integration of intralogistics machines and automated-robotic systems and the publishing of Supply Chain Execution software solutions, Savoye offers a complete range of solutions meeting the needs of logistics organizations, from the simplest to the most complex, serving SMEs and large accounts.

Savoye has a huge portfolio of solutions across 40 countries that combine hardware and software according to customer needs such as manual, semi-mechanized, mechanized, highly automated or robotic installations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624972/Savoye_HAI_ROBOTICS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624973/HAIPICK_ROBOT_HAI_ROBOTICS.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576391/logo.jpg

SOURCE HAI ROBOTICS