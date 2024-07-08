HabitTrade Announces Entry into the Middle East Market

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HabitTrade, an online stock broker, has officially launched its securities business in the Middle East. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and comprehensive one-stop services, HabitTrade aims to empower local investors with a professional and reliable online trading experience, help them easily configure global assets.

Innovative Features for Investors

HabitTrade offers a streamlined and rapid deposit process and access to trading over 5,000 US stocks, 2,500+ Hong Kong stocks, options, and 3,000+ ETFs, all within a single account. The platform integrates a range of powerful features and services, including fractional share trading, allowing users to start investing with small amounts, and a copy trading function to follow high-quality investment portfolios. Although HabitTrade will initially not offer Saudi stocks, it is being considered for the future.

Aiming to Enhance Investment Opportunities

Daniel, CEO of HabitTrade, said: "Our research shows that most users are interested in investing in global assets but are hindered by deposit methods and professional capabilities. That's why we designed HabitTrade, dedicated to making users' investment journeys smoother.

We have made the product interface simple, provided more investment options, a comprehensive education system, and a convenient and quick deposit process. For those just starting, we offer fractional shares, allowing users to purchase stocks of listed companies with just $1. Whether users are seasoned investors or beginners, they can achieve efficient investing on HabitTrade."

Embracing Innovation in a Promising Market

HabitTrade's venture into the Middle Eastern market is driven by the region's significant development potential and its willingness to embrace innovation, along with a growing interest in global asset investing.

HabitTrade aims to provide users with the highest quality financial services through technological innovation, contributing to the digitization of finance in the Middle East. By leveraging technology, HabitTrade seeks to promote information equality, making investment and financial management more convenient, and creating value for local investors and capital markets. As a trusted investment platform for over 200,000 individual investors, HabitTrade looks forward to injecting more energy into the financial development of the Middle East.

About HabitTrade

HabitTrade is a pioneering trading platform that enhances investment efficiency, reduces costs, and provides more investment choices through technological innovation. Committed to offering cutting-edge financial solutions, HabitTrade helps investors efficiently and securely allocate global assets in an ever-changing financial environment. For more information, please contact: service@habittrade.com.