HabitTrade and AWS Partner to Drive Digital Transformation in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HabitTrade, a renowned investment management platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Boosting Global Asset Allocation Efficiency through Strategic Collaboration

The collaboration aims to enable HabitTrade to leverage AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure and security services to drive digital innovation in the investment management sector. By integrating AWS's cutting-edge technology, HabitTrade seeks to enhance the efficiency and security of global asset allocation for its users. Both parties are committed to building a more secure and advanced digital ecosystem, empowering users to manage their investments with greater ease and confidence.

Enhancing Investment Management and Data Security

HabitTrade's innovative platform, integrated with AWS's cloud solutions, will enhance the protection of its investment data. This collaboration will enable HabitTrade to scale operations, improve data analytic capabilities, and ensure compliance with international regulatory standards.

Leadership Perspectives

"HabitTrade is excited to partner with AWS to enhance the security of investment data for clients in the Middle East," said HabitTrade. "This collaboration allows us to provide innovative solutions, ensuring the highest standards of data protection."

HabitTrade added, "Partnering with AWS enables us to leverage world-class cloud technology to better support our clients' global asset allocation. This alliance marks a significant step towards our mission of offering a secure and robust investment management platform for our users."

Supporting the Vision for Digital Growth in the Middle East

This collaboration aligns with the broader vision of promoting digital growth and economic diversification in the Middle East. AWS's advanced security features, including encryption, access control, and continuous monitoring, will play a key role in ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of investment data managed by HabitTrade.

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure.

About HabitTrade

HabitTrade is a pioneering trading platform that enhances investment efficiency, reduces costs, and provides more investment choices through technological innovation. Committed to offering cutting-edge financial solutions, HabitTrade helps investors efficiently and securely allocate global assets in an ever-changing financial environment.

For more information, please contact: service@habittrade.com.