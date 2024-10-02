HABANOS, S.A. PRESENTED THE NEW VITOLA COHIBA VISTOSOS AT THE INTERNATIONAL TFWA EXHIBITION IN CANNES

Habanos, S.A. reinforces its commitment to excellence and quality with the presentation of Cohiba Vistosos, exclusively designed for Duty Free and Travel Retail channels

HAVANA, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Habanos, S.A. unveiled its new Cohiba Vistosos vitola (53 ring gauge x 145 mm length) at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, France. Cohiba Vistosos, a parejo format with a "pigtail" and unique dimensions, comes in a travel humidor containing 10 Habanos, "Totally Handmade with Long Filler", crafted from leaves carefully selected from the best tobacco fields in the Vuelta Abajo* region in Pinar del Río*, Cuba*, considered the most prestigious tobacco-growing area in the world.

Cohiba Vistosos

This exclusive product will be available only through Duty Free and Travel Retail channels, reaffirming Habanos, S.A.'s commitment to creating unique products for the most demanding Habanos aficionados to enjoy anywhere in the world.

During the presentation, Maritza Carrillo González, Co-president of Habanos, S.A., highlighted: "This 2024 has been a particularly significant year for us, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Habanos, S.A. This milestone has been an additional source of inspiration to continue working with the same commitment and dedication towards innovation that has guided us through these three decades of history. It is a great honor to be here tonight to unveil a new addition to our most prestigious brand, Cohiba, with its new Cohiba Vistosos vitola."

On the other hand, Luis Sanchéz-Harguindey, Co-president of Habanos, S.A., emphasized: "As everyone knows, since the challenges posed by the pandemic, one of our main objectives has been to recover business volumes in these channels to pre-2020 levels. We have launched exclusive formats, selecting iconic vitolas and developing presentations that are true works of art, such as travel humidors and collector's editions. That is why tonight we are pleased to present a product specifically designed for this important sales channel, which in 2023 achieved almost 8% growth in sales value compared to 2022, representing 19% of Habanos' total market value."

The Cohiba Vistosos travel humidor, with its elegant and practical design, is ideal for travelers looking to enjoy a unique smoking experience with the quality and distinction that Cohiba is known for. This new vitola promises to become a reference for the world's most demanding enthusiasts.

During the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, held at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, attendees were also able to view other exclusive releases for Duty Free and Travel Retail channels, such as Hoyo de Monterrey Destinos and Quai D'Orsay Imperiales, further solidifying Habanos, S.A.'s leadership in the global premium tobacco market.

*(P.A.O.) Protected Appellations of Origin

