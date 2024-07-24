H2oVortex: Innovative Water Management Solution Revolutionizes Data Center Sustainability

AMSTERDAM and LUXEMBOURG, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dutch Data Center Association (DDA) and H2oVortex proudly present their latest whitepaper, https://www.dutchdatacenters.nl/nieuws/dda-en-pathema-publiceren-whitepaper-watergebruik-in-datacenters/ highlighting groundbreaking advancements in sustainable water usage for data centers. As global digital infrastructure continues to expand, data centers are increasingly crucial, operating 24/7 to power our digital society. However, the energy-intensive nature of cooling systems poses significant environmental challenges, particularly concerning water and energy consumption.

Balancing Act of Water and Energy:

Data centers traditionally use large quantities of water for cooling, which can significantly reduce their overall power consumption. However, this reliance on water, especially during hot summer months, necessitates a transition towards more sustainable practices .

H2oVortex's Circular Cooling Solution:

The whitepaper introduces a revolutionary approach by H2oVortex, which reduces the water footprint of data centers by up to 40% and cuts water consumption by up to 95%. This solution employs chemical-free, circular cooling water treatment through three key steps: pre-filtration, treatment, and recovery and reuse .

Alternative Water Sources:

To further enhance sustainability, data centers are encouraged to use non-potable water sources such as surface water, rainwater, and wastewater. Techniques like Activated Filter Media (AFM) and Membrane Prefiltration (MPF) ensure these sources are viable for cooling purposes, significantly reducing the dependency on drinking water .

Industry Impact and Future Prospects:

The Dutch data center industry, already recognized for its efficiency, is set to lead global standards with these innovations. By integrating such sustainable practices, data centers can mitigate water stress and contribute positively to local ecosystems .

"Engaging with stakeholders early, adapting systems used in other industries, and ensuring continuous monitoring and maintenance are essential to maintaining water-efficient operations. These combined efforts can help data centers not only avoid contributing to water stress but also become part of the solution", says Stijn Grove, Managing Director of Dutch Data Center Association.

Mark Boeren, CTO of H2ovortex, added, "Our technology not only conserves water but also enhances operational efficiency, proving that environmental responsibility and business success can go hand in hand."

Contact:

- Email: info@dutchdatacenters.nl H2oVortex: alain.mestat@h2ovortex.com, +352691036611

- Twitter: @dutchdatacenter http://h2ovortex.com

About DDA: The Dutch Data Center Association represents the leading data centers in the Netherlands, fostering innovation and sustainability in the digital infrastructure sector.

About H2oVortex: H2oVortex specializes in advanced water treatment solutions, focusing on chemical-free and sustainable practices to support various industries, including data centers.