H World Group Hosts Nearly 6.3 Million Guests During China's May Day Holiday

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (HK: 01179) announced that during the 2025 May Day holiday, hotels under its brands received nearly 6.3 million guests, representing a 30% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the statistics from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, during the five-day holiday, there were 314 million domestic trips made in China, reflecting a 6.4% year-on-year increase. Total domestic tourism spending reached 180.27 billion yuan, marking an 8.0% year-on-year growth.

Ji Hotel Beijing Guomao Jintai Road

H World Group's overall hotel occupancy rate exceeded 84%, a 1% year-on-year increase. Hotels in major cities performed strongly, with occupancy rates reaching 88% in Guangzhou, 87% in Shenzhen, and 85% in Xi'an—representing year-on-year growth of 10%, 14.5%, and 10.4% respectively.

Among second-tier cities, locations like Xuzhou, Changchun, Foshan, Ningbo, Nanchang, Nanning, and Wenzhou reported occupancy rates surpassing 90%, reflecting robust domestic travel demand beyond the largest urban centers.

Smaller third- and fourth-tier cities also attracted increasing numbers of leisure travelers seeking a more relaxed experience. Several cities including Bengbu, Liaoyang, and Pingxiang achieved full occupancy.

This year marked the first May Day holiday since the implementation of China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy, driving a significant increase in inbound tourism. H World recorded over 43,000 international guest stays, a 75% year-on-year increase, indicating growing interest from global travelers.

