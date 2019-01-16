H.B. Fuller Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Fourth Quarter Organic Revenue Growth of 4 percent[7]

Fourth Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $0.79

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.90[2] increased 27 percent versus Q4'17

Debt pay down of $204 million in 2018 exceeded target

Fiscal Year 2019 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance is $3.15 to $3.45

ST. PAUL, Minnesota, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 1, 2018.

Items of Note for Fourth Quarter 2018:

Cash flow from operations of $146 million up versus $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2017; debt pay down of $204 million in fiscal 2018, exceeding the company's target of $170 million ;

Net revenue of $768 million, up 13 percent versus fourth quarter of 2017. Organic revenue up 4 percent, driven by pricing and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives;

Net income of $41 million or $0.79 of earnings per diluted share (EPS), compared with a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017; adjusted net income of $47 million, or $0.90 adjusted EPS, up 27 percent;

Gross margin up 240 basis points and adjusted gross margin up 150 basis points versus fourth quarter of 2017;

Adjusted EBITDA of $121 million up 30 percent year-over-year, driven by acquisitions, strategic pricing gains and acquisition synergies; up 8 percent on a pro-forma basis for Royal;

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7 percent increased compared with fourth quarter 2017 margin of 13.7 percent, and 14.2 percent, on a pro-forma basis including Royal;

increased compared with fourth quarter 2017 margin of 13.7 percent , and 14.2 percent, on a pro-forma basis including Royal ; Integration of Royal Adhesives on target with $5 million of incremental cost synergies in the fourth quarter and $15 million of cost synergies in fiscal 2018.

Items of Note for 2019 Guidance:

Assumes challenging macroeconomic conditions continue in China and around the globe, the U.S. dollar remains strong and raw materials prices will be generally flat to 2018;

Organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent, or net revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent reflecting unfavorable foreign currency impact estimated to be 2 to 3 percent;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.15 to $3.45; up approximately 10 percent at the midpoint;

Adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $485 million; up approximately 6 percent at the midpoint;

to ; up approximately 6 percent at the midpoint; Core tax rate of between 26 and 29 percent;

Approximately $100 million of capital expenditures;

Debt repayment of $200 million, on-track to the company's deleveraging targets.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Key Financials:













($ in Millions) Reported



Adjusted/Proforma

2018 2017 % Change



2018 2017 % Change Net Revenue 768 678 +13%



768 7711 -0.3% Gross Profit Margin 27.3% 24.9% +240bps



28.1%5 26.6%5 +150bps Net Income 41 (7) N/A



472 372 +27% Diluted EPS $0.79 ($0.13) N/A



$0.902 $0.712 +27%

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2018 Results:

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $768 million increased 13 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Organic revenue grew 3.8 percent7, driven by pricing improvements and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives.

Gross profit margin was 27.3 percent, compared with 24.9 percent in the same period in 2017 and adjusted gross profit margin of 28.1 percent5 increased 150 basis points versus last year, driven by strategic pricing gains, raw material sourcing synergies and lower manufacturing costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $140 million compared with $151 million last year. Adjusted SG&A expense of $131 million6 increased compared with $117 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily due to the impact of acquisitions. Adjusted SG&A expense declined by $2 million, on a pro-forma basis for Royal1.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $41 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7 million, or ($0.13) per share in the same period last year, and adjusted net income of $47 million2, or $0.902 adjusted EPS, increased 27 percent compared with $37 million2, or $0.712 adjusted EPS, versus last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $121 million2, up 30 percent compared with the prior year, with increases in all five operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA was up 8 percent on a proforma basis including Royal8.

"Our strategy to gain share in Engineering Adhesives, manage margins through effective pricing and leverage acquisition synergies continues to drive success at H.B. Fuller," said Jim Owens, president and chief executive officer. "We achieved solid organic revenue growth in the quarter driven by pricing gains and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives. Foreign currency exchange rates and slower growth in China impacted our results more than we anticipated in our financial guidance for the fourth quarter. Despite these challenging macroeconomic factors, we increased adjusted EBITDA by 8 percent, doubled cash flow from operations compared with the fourth quarter of last year and paid down $204 million of debt in 2018, exceeding our $170 million target."

Full Year 2018 Summary:

Net revenue for the 2018 fiscal year of $3,041 million increased 32 percent compared with fiscal 2017. Organic revenue grew by 3.77 percent year-over-year, driven by pricing gains and double-digit growth in Engineering Adhesives.

Gross profit margin of 27.5 percent increased 130 basis points compared with fiscal 2017 and adjusted gross profit margin of 27.9 percent5 increased 60 basis points versus last year. Net income for fiscal 2018 was $171 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared with net income of $59 million, or $1.15 per diluted share in fiscal 2017, and adjusted net income of $156 million2, or $3.002 per diluted share, increased 23 percent compared with $1272 million, or $2.452 per diluted share, in fiscal 2017. Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million2 was up 50 percent compared with the prior year, and increased 7 percent on a proforma basis including Royal8.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company had cash on hand of $151 million and total debt equal to $2,248 million, of which approximately 70 percent had a fixed interest rate. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $150 million and $2,364 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was $146 million compared to $70 million for the same period in 2017, reflecting the increased profitability of the business and improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with $19 million in the same period last year.

Financial Guidance:

For fiscal year 2019, the company anticipates adjusted EPS of $3.15 to $3.45 and adjusted EBITDA of $465 to $485 million. Full year organic revenue growth is expected to be 3 to 5 percent compared with 2018, with net revenue growth of approximately 1 to 2 percent including an estimated unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates of 2 to 3 percent. The company's core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is expected to be between 26 and 29 percent. H.B. Fuller expects to invest approximately $100 million in capital items in 2019.

"In 2019 we will focus on driving solid organic revenue growth and margin improvement, achieving our committed cost and revenue synergies, and delivering $200 million of debt repayment. Engineering Adhesives will continue to grow into a larger and more profitable part of our business in 2019 and going forward," Owens said. "In terms of guidance sensitivity, we are projecting a continued strong US dollar and China weakness along with relatively neutral raw material prices outside of China in 2019. Raw material demand and prices are currently declining in China and that trend may expand to the rest of the world if tariff and trade disputes persist. If raw material demand and prices start to decline in the rest of the world, our second half 2019 margins could be favorably impacted, resulting in EPS and EBITDA above the midpoint of our guidance range.

Owens continued, "We estimate that currency fluctuations and China impacted our 2019 guidance by approximately $40 million versus our original long-term forecast. Adjusting for these factors, our underlying EBITDA growth rates in 2018 and 2019 are in line with our original forecast of about 10 to 12 percent, and we anticipate annual EBITDA growth in this range through 2020. These factors impact the time to achieve our $600 million EBITDA target by about a year. We remain on track to meet or exceed our commitment of $600 million in debt paydown by the end of 2020 as a result of strong profit performance, high cash flow conversion rates and our focused capital management programs."

This guidance excludes approximately $15 to $20 million of pre-tax expenses required to integrate the Royal business and other businesses acquired in 2017, and between $6 and $8 million of pre-tax expenses related to ERP development costs. The company's guidance could be impacted by further rule making relative to US Tax Reform. A complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in our 2019 guidance is not being provided in accordance with the "unreasonable efforts" exception of Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call:

The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern U.S. time. The conference call audio and accompanying presentation slides will be available to interested parties via a simultaneous webcast, and may be accessed from the company's website at https://investors.hbfuller.com/calendar. Participants should access the webcast 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register for the event and install and test any necessary software. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately 1 hour after the conclusion of the call, through Jan. 31, 2019. To access the telephone replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter passcode 10127319.

Certain amounts presented in this release and the accompanying financial statements and data are preliminary and are subject to change in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 1, 2018 when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regulation G:

The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained in our fiscal 2019 outlook, which are unknown or have not yet occurred.

About H.B. Fuller:

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2018 net revenue of over $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this document may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following: the Royal transaction may involve unexpected costs or liabilities; our business or stock price may suffer as a results of uncertainty surrounding the transaction; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, and the effect of restrictions contained on our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or ability to pay dividend; various risks to stockholders of not receiving dividends and risks to our ability to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies from the transaction within the expected time frames or at all; we may be unable to successfully integrate Royal's operations into our own, or such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; the ability to effectively implement Project ONE; political and economic conditions; product demand; competitive products and pricing; costs of and savings from restructuring initiatives; geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; the Company's relationships with its major customers and suppliers; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and environmental matters; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Further information about the various risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's SEC 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 2, 2017. All forward-looking information represents management's best judgment as of this date based on information currently available that in the future may prove to have been inaccurate. Additionally, the variety of products sold by the Company and the regions where the Company does business make it difficult to determine with certainty the increases or decreases in net revenue resulting from changes in the volume of products sold, currency impact, changes in product mix, and selling prices. However, managements' best estimate of these changes as well as changes in other factors have been included.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





















13 Weeks Ended

Percent of

13 Weeks Ended

Percent of

December 1, 2018

Net Revenue

December 2, 2017

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 768,429

100.0%

$ 678,200

100.0% Cost of sales

(558,829)

(72.7%)



(509,412)

(75.1%) Gross profit

209,600

27.3%



168,788

24.9%



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(139,844)

(18.2%)



(151,126)

(22.3%)



















Other expense, net

(2,324)

(0.3%)



(26,163)

(3.9%) Interest expense

(27,574)

(3.6%)



(19,073)

(2.8%) Interest income

3,005

0.4%



1,762

0.3% Income (loss) before income taxes and income from equity method investments

42,863

5.6%



(25,812)

(3.8%)



















Income (taxes) benefit

(3,488)

(0.5%)



16,691

2.5%



















Income from equity method investments

1,990

0.3%



2,228

0.3% Income (loss) from continuing operations

41,365

5.4%



(6,893)

(1.0%)



















Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests

41,365

5.4%



(6,893)

(1.0%)



















Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(20)

(0.0%)



(14)

(0.0%) Net income (loss) attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 41,345

5.4%

$ (6,907)

(1.0%)



















Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller

















Income from continuing operations

0.82







(0.14)



Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.82





$ (0.14)























Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller

















Income from continuing operations

0.79







(0.13)



Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.79





$ (0.13)























Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

50,712







50,356



Diluted

52,017







51,724

























Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K)



















December 1, 2018

December 2, 2017

December 3, 2016 Cash & cash equivalents $ 150,793

$ 194,398

$ 142,245 Trade accounts receivable, net

485,719



473,700



351,130 Inventories

355,563



372,102



258,096 Trade payables

273,378



268,467



162,964 Total assets

4,175,271



4,373,243



2,066,565 Total debt

2,247,527



2,451,910



703,271

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)



















52 Weeks Ended

Percent of

52 Weeks Ended Percent of

December 1, 2018

Net Revenue

December 2, 2017 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 3,041,002

100.0%

$ 2,306,043 100.0% Cost of sales

(2,204,108)

(72.5%)



(1,700,973) (73.8%) Gross profit

836,894

27.5%



605,070 26.2%

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

(582,132)

(19.1%)



(477,030) (20.7%)

















Other income (expense), net

1,184

0.0%



(27,667) (1.2%) Interest expense

(110,994)

(3.6%)



(43,701) (1.9%) Interest income

11,774

0.4%



3,927 0.2% Income from continuing operations before income taxes and income from equity method investments

156,726

5.2%



60,599 2.6%

















Income benefit (taxes)

6,356

0.2%



(9,810) (0.4%)

















Income from equity method investments

8,150

0.3%



8,677 0.4% Income from continuing operations

171,232

5.6%



59,466 2.6%

















Net income including non-controlling interests

171,232

5.6%



59,466 2.6%

















Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(24)

(0.0%)



(48) (0.0%) Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 171,208

5.6%

$ 59,418 2.6%

















Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller















Income from continuing operations

3.38







1.18

Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 3.38





$ 1.18



















Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera















Income from continuing operations

3.29







1.15

Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera $ 3.29





$ 1.15



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:















Basic

50,591







50,370

Diluted

51,975







51,619



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.615





$ 0.590





















a Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding



H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)





























13 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended



December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017 December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017

























Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller

$ 41,345

$ (6,907)

$ 171,208

$ 59,418

























Acquisition project costs



616



1,894



2,833



5,258 Tonsan call option agreement



3,555



(1,705)



1,496



(3,946) Organizational realignment



469



789



2,836



15,620 Royal restructuring and integration



5,930



43,893



20,351



47,423 Tax reform



(7,138)



-



(43,276)



- Other



1,787



(1,415)



514



2,787 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 2



46,564



36,549



155,962



126,560

























Add:























Interest expense



27,468



17,949



110,624



42,365 Interest income



(3,005)



(720)



(11,774)



(2,886) Income taxes



13,580



11,226



49,541



46,200 Depreciation expense



17,109



14,697



67,910



50,559 Amortization expense



18,855



13,114



76,490



36,243 Adjusted EBITDA 2



120,571



92,815



448,753



299,041

























Diluted Shares



52,017



51,724



51,975



51,619 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller 2

$ 0.90

$ 0.71

$ 3.00

$ 2.45 Revenue

$ 768,429

$ 678,200

$ 3,041,002

$ 2,306,043 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2



15.7%



13.7%



14.8%



13.0%



























2 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)













13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2018

December 2, 2017 Net Revenue:









Americas Adhesives $ 278,105

$ 254,100 EIMEA

184,522



171,984 Asia Pacific

71,135



74,609 Construction Adhesives

105,922



80,450 Engineering Adhesives

128,745



97,057 Total H.B. Fuller $ 768,429

$ 678,200











Segment Operating Income:









Americas Adhesives $ 30,430

$ 17,579 EIMEA

9,424



68 Asia Pacific

6,939



5,402 Construction Adhesives

7,212



(9,891) Engineering Adhesives

15,751



4,504 Total H.B. Fuller $ 69,756

$ 17,662











Adjusted EBITDA 2









Americas Adhesives $ 44,988

$ 39,151 EIMEA

20,937



18,011 Asia Pacific

9,312



8,461 Construction Adhesives

18,460



9,389 Engineering Adhesives

27,059



15,869 Total H.B. Fuller $ 120,756

$ 90,881











Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2









Americas Adhesives

16.2%



15.4% EIMEA

11.3%



10.5% Asia Pacific

13.1%



11.3% Construction Adhesives

17.4%



11.7% Engineering Adhesives

21.0%



16.4% Total H.B. Fuller

15.7%



13.4%

























H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)













52 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2018

December 2, 2017 Net Revenue:









Americas Adhesives $ 1,099,918

$ 907,765 EIMEA

738,553



568,658 Asia Pacific

278,079



264,692 Construction Adhesives

446,101



260,330 Engineering Adhesives

478,351



304,598 Total H.B. Fuller $ 3,041,002

$ 2,306,043











Segment Operating Income:









Americas Adhesives $ 115,363

$ 91,198 EIMEA

40,060



18,821 Asia Pacific

17,995



14,826 Construction Adhesives

32,917



(12,975) Engineering Adhesives

48,427



16,170 Total H.B. Fuller $ 254,762

$ 128,040











Adjusted EBITDA 2









Americas Adhesives $ 172,112

$ 137,583 EIMEA

83,491



62,767 Asia Pacific

29,145



26,362 Construction Adhesives

77,834



26,393 Engineering Adhesives

81,463



39,090 Total H.B. Fuller $ 444,045

$ 292,195











Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2









Americas Adhesives

15.6%



15.2% EIMEA

11.3%



11.0% Asia Pacific

10.5%



10.0% Construction Adhesives

17.4%



10.1% Engineering Adhesives

17.0%



12.8% Total H.B. Fuller

14.6%



12.7%

























H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)















13 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017 December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017























Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 42,863

$ (25,812)

$ 156,726

$ 60,599























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

848



2,846



3,957



7,990 Tonsan call option agreement

3,555



(1,705)



1,496



(3,946) Organizational realignment

544



1,018



2,840



19,963 Royal restructuring and integration

8,094



66,486



28,566



71,917 Tax reform

305



-



305



- Other

1,965



2,728



3,487



7,608 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 3 $ 58,174

$ 45,561

$ 197,377

$ 164,131























3 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.















































H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

























13 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017 December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017























Income Taxes $ (3,488)

$ 16,691

$ 6,356

$ (9,810)























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

(232)



(952)



(1,124)



(2,732) Organizational realignment

(75)



(230)



(4)



(4,343) Royal restructuring and integration

(2,164)



(22,592)



(8,215)



(24,494) Tax reform

(7,444)



-



(43,582)



- Other

(177)



(4,143)



(2,972)



(4,821) Adjusted income taxes 4 $ (13,580)

$ (11,226)

$ (49,541)

$ (46,200)























Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 58,174

$ 45,561

$ 197,377

$ 164,131 Adjusted effective income tax rate 4

23.3%



24.6%



25.1%



28.1%

4 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

























13 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017 December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017























Net revenue $ 768,429

$ 678,200

$ 3,041,002

$ 2,306,043























Gross profit $ 209,600

$ 168,788

$ 836,894

$ 605,070 Gross profit margin

27.3%



24.9%



27.5%



26.2%























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

526



1,344



2,521



4,287 Organizational realignment

235



442



1,533



11,452 Royal restructuring and integration

2,810



10,781



5,027



10,781 Other

2,407



(1,052)



2,407



(1,900) Adjusted gross profit 5 $ 215,578

$ 180,303

$ 848,382

$ 629,690 Adjusted gross profit margin 5

28.1%



26.6%



27.9%



27.3%























5 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.















































H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

























13 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017 December 1, 2018 December 2, 2017























Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (139,844)

$ (151,126)

$ (582,132)

$ (477,030)























Adjustments:





















Acquisition project costs

323



1,359



1,436



3,561 Tonsan call option agreement

3,450



(1,780)



1,126



(4,233) Organizational realignment

309



577



1,308



8,511 Royal restructuring and integration

5,114



29,957



23,370



35,387 Tax reform

305









305





Other

(442)



3,780



5,851



9,508 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 6 $ (130,785)

$ (117,233)

$ (548,736)

$ (424,296)























6 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.