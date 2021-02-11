Gyrocom shares the love with its February WAN Discovery Offer

Gyrocom managing director Graham Brown said, "The pain point facing most businesses is how do we transition, how do we leverage application performance, cloud adoption, realise cost reduction securely and flexibly in an environment where we have little or no visibility? Gyrocom's WAN Discovery offer, with up to 10 days of consultancy addresses all of those challenges that businesses are wrestling with. We work collaboratively to provide the transparency for effective, evidence-based decision-making. It's absolutely our core expertise; guiding businesses over the line to bridge the gap between their legacy networks and the networks that will position them to deliver on their business objectives today and in the future."