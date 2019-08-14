Gyrfalcon's Cutting-edge Technology for Creating AI Accelerator Chips Commended by Frost & Sullivan

The AI accelerator chips and IP can be integrated with a variety of host processors embedded in electronic devices such as smart phones, consumer electronics, data centers, and industrial robots

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerator chips market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc. (GTI) with the 2019 North American New Product Innovation Award. GTI designed its AI accelerator chip for seamless integration into electronic devices, such as mobile devices, computing equipment, smart home & office products, data center solutions and industrial process defect detection. GTI delivers high performance AI combined with the industry's leading ratio of low power usage with high performance which translates into high reliability, low latency with low cost of ownership. That is packaged in low cost chips in small sizes for improved integration into commercial offerings. Its technology offers greater design flexibility as it is available in different chip offerings that allow customers to mix and match the chips they need based on performance level, size and costs needed by the end application.

"GTI addressed the design constraints in the AI industry using its proprietary Matrix Processing Engine (MPE) for processing two-dimensional (2D) data, as well as its proprietary Constreaming™ Engine technology. The input 2D data is maintained in its original form because it is rapidly processed through the matrix architecture, unlike the time-and energy-consuming GPUs and other AI chip methods that use vector technology for data conversion," said Sushrutha Katta Sadashiva, Senior Research Analyst. "Another important element of the MPE is GTI's proprietary AI processing in memory (APiM) that integrates memory and logic into a single chip. This technology improves performance and decreases energy consumption by avoiding unnecessary data movement between the processor and discrete memory units."

The 2801 was the first accelerator chip in GTI's Lightspeeur® portfolio. It performs 9.3 Tera operations per second per watt (TOPs/watt), with a peak performance of 5.6 TOPs at 100MHz, and can run on power as low as 300 milliwatts (mW). The second chip was the 2803, which was optimized for advanced edge and data center use cases, such as Cloud AI operations. It delivers 24 TOPs/watt and consumes a minimum power of 700 mW. It can be offered in a multiple chip configuration (16 per PCI e card) to deliver 270 TOPS while using only 28 watts of power.

GTI developed its proprietary Gyrfalcon MRAM engine (GME) to be the first AI chip in the industry with integrated memory magnetic random access memory (MRAM). With the built-in non-volatile memory of 40 megabytes (MB), this chip can run large AI models, or the memory can be partitioned to run concurrent models on a single chip. Using non-volatile memory enables the deployment of applications in remote areas and can be powered by alternative energy generation technologies, such as solar. Moreover, this means that upon power up, AI models do not need to be reloaded for AI applications to be active upon devices reactivating with power, which is a huge advantage for IoT endpoint applications.

"Software algorithms are improving every year, and GTI addresses this rapid change by endowing its AI chips with a flexible architecture so that they can be deployed to the neural net topology of Caffe, TensorFlow, and PyTorch. Furthermore, the cascading architecture enables the modeling of complex AI applications, which is not feasible with existing competing chips," noted Sadashiva. "The product's ability to optimize the integration of AI into chip designs to deliver the best performance-energy consumption ratio and reduce production costs positions it for significant growth in future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc. (GTI)

Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (GTI) is the world's leading developer of high performance AI Accelerators that use low power, packaged in low-cost and small sized chips. Founded by veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and Artificial Intelligence scientists, GTI drives adoption of AI by bringing the power of cloud Artificial Intelligence to local devices, and improves Cloud AI performance with greater performance and efficiency, providing the utmost in AI customization for new equipment and a path to AI upgrade to customers. For more information on GTI, visit www.gyrfalcontech.ai .

