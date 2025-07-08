GW Instek Unveils Full Smart Measurement Portfolio to Accelerate Next-Gen Industrial Testing

TAIPEI, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global surge in industrial automation and smart manufacturing, precision data acquisition has become a critical enabler for optimizing production efficiency. GW Instek, a trusted name in test and measurement instrumentation, has unveiled its latest wave of innovation with the flagship GDM-9061 Digital Multimeter, the versatile DAQ-9600 Data Acquisition System, and the expanded GDM-9000 Series – comprising five models: GDM-9041, 9042, 9052, 9060, and 9061.

These solutions have been strategically developed to help industries such as semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), and AI server manufacturing reduce testing time by up to 50%, directly lowering production costs. Together, these launches offer a seamless and scalable ecosystem of smart measurement tools designed for industrial inspection, laboratory R&D, and production automation – a journey that GW Instek calls "from seed to tree."

DAQ-9600: Scalable Modular Architecture for Precision Data Acquisition

As GW Instek's flagship data logger, the DAQ-9600 supports seven interchangeable modules (DAQ-900/901/903/904/907/908/909). In addition to functioning as a high-density switching card, it allows flexible configuration with voltage, temperature, humidity, and other sensor modules. With support for up to 120 measurement channels (using DAQ-903), its modular design enables engineers to perform full-parameter battery pack testing—including temperature, voltage, and impedance—using a single integrated system.

Compared to conventional solutions involving multiple cascaded devices, the DAQ-9600 significantly reduces setup time and procurement costs, making it especially suitable for automotive production lines that require frequent changeovers and high-speed throughput.

Furthermore, as the industry-standard 300V voltage measurement capability becomes insufficient for modern high-voltage power supplies and battery modules, GW Instek's DAQ-909 module provides double the range, supporting DC 600V / AC 400V, effectively addressing the demands of such high-voltage applications.

The DAQ-9600 features a 4.3-inch colour display, 6.5-digit resolution, and 0.0035% DC voltage accuracy, while offering a three-slot modular expansion design—meeting the growing needs of modern engineering teams that require both high precision and operational efficiency.

GDM-9000 Series: Redefining Value in Digital Multimeters



The newly released GDM-9041, 9042, 9052, 9060, and 9061 digital multimeters cover a comprehensive range of applications, from basic electrical testing to advanced R&D requirements. Among them, the flagship model, GDM-9061, offers 6.5-digit resolution and industry-leading DC voltage accuracy of 0.0035% (GDM-9060: 0.0075%), with a maximum measurement speed of 10,000 readings per second. This allows static parameter scans of power components to be completed within seconds—achieving over ten times the efficiency of conventional multi-meters and significantly shortening validation cycles in the semiconductor industry. Setting itself apart from the competition, the series features a dual-display design capable of simultaneously presenting voltage and current readings.

For entry-level users, models like GDM-9052 and 904x come equipped with an AI-powered smart measurement function that automatically detects signal types and selects the appropriate measurement mode. This not only prevents instrument damage due to incorrect settings but also enhances ease of use for new users, significantly reducing operational complexity and time.

Proven Field Success in the Asia-Pacific Region



The DAQ-9600 has rapidly gained adoption across key sectors in the Asia-Pacific region, earning industry recognition for its performance, flexibility, and locally adapted support. Successful deployments include:

AI server thermal efficiency analysis AI server power supply thermal ramp testing Impedance shifts in PCBs under mechanical stress Calibration of constant temperature and humidity chambers Semiconductor process monitoring Battery inspection and ATE integration



These applications highlight the DAQ-9600's adaptability in high-growth, high-precision fields.

Bridging the Gap Between Benchtop and System Integration



GW Instek underscores that the expansion of this product ecosystem bridges a critical gap between traditional benchtop instrumentation (e.g. GDM-9000 series) and scalable system-level solutions (DAQ systems). This enables a truly seamless transition from laboratory research to production-line automation.

"In this era defined by the pursuit of speed and accuracy, GW Instek is setting a new benchmark for smart measurement," said a company spokesperson. "We invite our partners and users to experience this leap – from DMM to DAQ – and redefine what precision and efficiency can mean in your workflows. Together, we are shaping the future of intelligent test and measurement – from the bench to full-scale industrial deployment."

About GW Instek

Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (GW Instek), founded in 1975 in Taiwan, is a global provider of electronic test and measurement instruments. With a product range that includes oscilloscopes, power supplies, electronic loads, signal generators, LCR meters, and safety testers, GW Instek serves customers in R&D, education, manufacturing, and quality assurance across more than 80 countries. The company is recognised for its high-quality, reliable measurement solutions that support innovation and production excellence worldwide.

