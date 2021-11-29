GVG Crowned 'Tech Company of the Year' by the Africa Tech Week

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Voice Group (GVG), a leading provider of RegTech and Data Solutions to governments and State Agencies, has just been crowned "Technology Company of the Year" by the Africa Tech Week during an award ceremony held in South Africa on November 24. Hundreds of other companies were in competition in different categories, including eight major industry players who were shortlisted alongside GVG for the same prestigious award.

This was the third annual edition of this pan-African event that focusses on educating African countries on the challenges and opportunities to be gained by their drafting appropriate plans and policies to catapult them into the digital and technological revolution. Each year, the Africa Tech Week's independent panel of judges assesses hundreds of candidates to reward the ones that have excelled the most in this domain.

Proudly accepting the award on behalf of the company, GVG's Director of Technology, Laurent Sarr, took the opportunity to stress the paramount importance of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) for African countries: "At Global Voice Group," he said, "we really believe in the development of Africa through ICTs. That's the reason why we always innovate to offer digital solutions to governments and (…) institutions to assist them [in digitizing] their processes and [fostering] development through ICTs."

Long before the pandemic that highlighted the necessity to speed up digital transformation in emerging countries, among other urgent needs, most African governments already adopted their own digital agendas. An event like the Africa Tech Week allows us to appreciate the progress achieved in this regard and to highlight the contribution of public and private organizations like GVG toward the development of dynamic, inclusive, and resilient digital societies in Africa.

About Global Voice Group (GVG) Founded in 1998 and present in 11 countries, Global Voice Group is a global provider of ICT and RegTech solutions for governments and regulatory bodies. GVG assists governments and authorities, through Big Data analytics, in their digital transformation and in the effective promotion of compliant and truly inclusive digital ecosystems. The company monitors, collects and analyses data from crucial economic sectors and turns it into actionable information. We promote data-driven decision-making.

