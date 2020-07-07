Guru App for Microsoft Teams: Keeping You Connected, Engaged, and Aligned

"One of our founding product principles at Guru is 'live where you work.' As more and more of our customers look to Microsoft to solve their messaging needs, we wanted to enable our users with the ability to surface contextual knowledge within Microsoft Teams," said Diane Ruth, VP of Ecosystem at Guru. "We're very excited to help Microsoft customers solve their collaboration needs."

Teams users can now search for and share Guru knowledge, verify the accuracy of knowledge, receive important notifications, and collaborate directly on knowledge—all without leaving the Teams chat interface. With Guru and Teams, you can keep your teams connected, engaged, and aligned like never before.

"Organizations are increasingly looking to be connected across distributed teams, and collaborate using a foundation of shared knowledge. With Guru's add-in for Microsoft Outlook and now the Guru App for Microsoft Teams, we're pleased to help our joint customers collaborate more quickly and easily," said Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft Corp.

Learn more about Guru's app for Teams and get started for free .

About Guru

Guru is the collaborative knowledge management solution behind the next generation of knowledge workers. With hundreds of customers including leading enterprises such as Shopify, Square, and Zoom, Guru is reshaping the way teams create, find, and share institutional knowledge to deliver delightful customer experiences. Founded by enterprise software veterans Rick Nucci and Mitchell Stewart, Guru has offices in Philadelphia, PA, and San Francisco, CA, and is backed by leading venture capital firms Accel Partners, Thrive Capital, Emergence Capital, and FirstMark Capital, with additional funding from the Slack Fund and Michael Dell's MSD Capital. Learn more at www.getguru.com or follow @Guru_HQ on Twitter.

