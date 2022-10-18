GUNNER COCKTAILS BUCKS ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY WITH STRONG GROWTH

Sales of the alcohol-free Gunner Saint have doubled over the last twelve months

Forecasted 500% growth year on year as 500,000 – 750,000 cans expected to sell in 2023

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunner Cocktails Ltd, the luxury cocktail brand founded by Burgh Island owner Giles Fuchs, has today reported that sales have doubled year-on-year since the launch of its non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink Gunner Saint.

The period 2021/2022 saw availability triple across the hospitality sector, including premium venues such as The Hurlingham Club, Guards Polo Club, and Royal Lymington Yacht Club, and over half of the Open Rota golf courses. Gunner Saint was also selected as a "drink of choice" at the recent Rod Laver Cup pre-event dinner and at the Masterpiece Art Fair recently held at Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The appointment of Head of Sales, Edward Hoskins, who joined in February this year and brings with him 18 years' experience across business development and operations, reflects Gunner's commitment to sourcing highly experienced senior team members and has enabled the business to defy the stagnation seen across many industries.

The Gunner range of products is set to be expanded, with the soon to be launched, Gunner Sinner, the first alcoholic beverage produced by the company, made with aged dark rum, following successful research and development on a range of new alcoholic varieties. Additionally, the low-sugar Skinny Saint will be added to a growing portfolio of beverages expected to roll out over the coming months.

Gunner has now completed a second round of funding, with the additional funds earmarked for investment in the significant development of the brand and product range. Furthermore, relationships with international importers are well underway with agreements close to being finalised, reflecting the ongoing aggressive growth ambitions of the business.

Dannie Macdonald, Managing Director at Gunner Cocktails, commented: "We are proud of our ever-growing partnerships with clubs, pubs, and restaurants across the country and the planned broadening of our product range will serve to further enhance our position in the sector. Next year should see further strong growth and Gunner recognised as a high-quality new addition to the drinks market, proud to be made in Britain and offering a refreshingly different option for the UK's consumers."

