GUINEA-BISSAU LOOKS TO THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC HEALTH: HEALTH MINISTER PEDRO TIPOTE VISITS ANTARES VISION GROUP TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN HEALTHCARE DIGITALIZATION

BRESCIA, Italy, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when secure and traceable access to medicine is increasingly essential to public well-being, the Republic of Guinea-Bissau is advancing its journey toward a deep digital transformation of its national healthcare system. Underscoring this commitment was the official visit to Antares Vision Group headquarters by Public Health Minister Engr. Pedro Tipote, aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership initiated with the agreement signed last February. The shared goal is ambitious and forward-looking: to build a fully digitalized healthcare ecosystem that ensures transparency and traceability across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.

The Public Health Minister of Guinea-Bissau visits Antares Vision Group

This project goes beyond pharmaceutical safety: it aims to set a new benchmark for healthcare innovation across West Africa. At the heart of the collaboration is the implementation of the country's first national system for drug verification and traceability, powered by advanced technologies from Antares Vision Group. Indeed, using the rfxcel Traceability Hub (rTH) and rfxcel Government (rGOV) platforms, registration of all supply chain stakeholders will become mandatory during 2025. This will allow for drug authentication at every step, real-time access to reliable data for regulatory authorities, and clear, digital information for citizens.

The visit also served as a platform to discuss expanding the collaboration to include the creation of a national pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, initially focused on essential medicines, a strategic move not only for Guinea-Bissau but for neighboring countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Enhancing pharmaceutical logistics was also discussed, with digital solutions for the central warehouse and regional distribution to ensure nationwide continuity and security.

"With this initiative, Guinea-Bissau aims to position itself as a potential leader in digital health, promoting a model grounded in reliable data, secure supply chains, and active citizen engagement," added Engr. Pedro Tipote, Public Health Minister of Guinea-Bissau.

"Pharmaceutical safety is not just about technology, it's a fundamental pillar of the right to health," said Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO of Antares Vision Group. "That's why we are honored to support Guinea-Bissau by sharing our expertise to help create a modern, transparent, and sustainable healthcare system, one that can serve as a model for other Countries in the Region."

Antares Vision Group stands by the country on this path, with an approach that blends global expertise and local commitment, from skills development and institutional partnerships to the creation of innovation hubs and digital infrastructure supporting national systems.

ABOUT ANTARES VISION GROUP

Antares Vision Group is the Italian multinational company that ensures product safety and supply chain transparency thanks to innovative technologies for quality control (inspection systems and machines), end-to-end traceability (serialization and aggregation solutions) and integrated data management (powered by artificial intelligence and integrated with blockchain). This is possible through DIAMIND, the integrated, modular ecosystem of solutions that guides the path toward digital transformation of companies, products and supply chains, to improve security and transparency in supply chains. www.antaresvisiongroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695376/VISITA_MINISTRO_GUINEA_BISSAU.jpg