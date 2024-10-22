Guide Outdoor Releases the Powerhouse TS Gen2 Series Built for Hunting

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of hunting season, Guide outdoor introduces the new TS Gen2 Series thermal imaging scope for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. As a specialist in outdoor optics, Guide outdoor enhances visual performance with a high-sensitive 12μm detector, NETD of 20 millikelvins, and a 1920×1080 AMOLED display. Additionally, it brings smooth operation in the field through a range of ergonomic design features.

Guide Outdoor TS Gen2 Series Thermal Imaging Scope

Following its recent debut at the SSAA Show Expo 2024, the new TS Gen2 Series has impressed visitors with its tactile housing, rugged IP68 rating, 1000G shock resistance, and improved button layout. Incorporating user feedback and insights from professional hunters gathered from the previous generation, it delivers exceptional performance and enhanced ease of use for outdoor hunting.

Continuous Zoom, Quick Target Locking

During spotting and stalking, the zoom-in and zoom-out function is frequently used. To simplify operation, the TS2 Gen2 Series features a dedicated zoom ring with smooth, convenient rotation, supporting up to 8x magnification. When target appears, users can instantly zoom in and quickly lock onto it.

Built-in Laser Rangefinder, Accurate Shooting

Once the target is locked, the built-in laser rangefinder measures distance up to 1000 meters. Paired with the TargetIR Ballistics App, which integrates an ammunition database and advanced ballistic algorithms, the TS Gen2 Series helps users calculate the suggested point of aim for accurate long-range shooting.

Smart Recording, Sharing the Moments

To capture breathtaking moments while shooting, the TS Gen2 Series automatically records a 15-second video with audio and takes five photos, all triggered by recoil. Never miss the BEST hunting shots.

The TS Gen2 Series, a powerhouse built for hunting, will be showcased at the SHOT Show 2025. Don't miss the ongoing #HuntWithGuide event on @GuideOutdoor social media (Facebook/Instagram) for a chance to win exciting prizes.

About Guide outdoor

Guide outdoor, a specialist in outdoor optics, designs and delivers advanced thermal imaging and night vision optics for hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, law enforcement, and rescue teams across 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.guideoutdoor.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537033/Guide_Outdoor_TS_Gen2_Series_Thermal_Imaging_Scope.jpg