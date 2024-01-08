Guardant Health and Hikma Partner to Offer Cancer Screening and Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Tests in the Middle East and North Africa

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC ("Hikma"), a multinational pharmaceutical company, today announced an agreement to promote Guardant Health's portfolio of liquid and tissue biopsy tests for cancer screening, recurrence monitoring and tumor mutation profiling for all solid cancers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The partnership expands Guardant Health's global presence and includes products across the cancer care continuum. The tests offered include Shield™ for cancer screening and early detection, Guardant Reveal™ for minimal residual disease detection and recurrence monitoring and Guardant360® and Guardant360 TissueNext™ for comprehensive genomic profiling across all solid cancers. This agreement provides Hikma with exclusive rights to commercialize Guardant Health's products in a majority of countries in the MENA region.

Guardant Health serves more than 60 countries globally with its tests, and this partnership with Hikma will improve access to Guardant's next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests in the Middle East and North Africa, where cancer cases are estimated to double by the year 2040.[1]

"Guardant Health is excited to partner with Hikma and leverage their strong commercial capabilities and regional expertise to equip oncologists in MENA with the necessary tools for cancer screening, recurrence monitoring and guiding treatment selection," said Simranjit Singh, Guardant Health AMEA CEO. "We are committed to improving patient outcomes globally by offering next-generation sequencing tests across all stages of the disease. Today, an increasing number of patients with cancer are being detected at the advanced stage, making it more crucial to match these patients to appropriate therapies in a timely manner. Ultimately, our goal is to make cancer screening easy and effective so that we can detect cancer earlier when it's most treatable."

"Our partnership with Guardant Health adds next-generation sequencing diagnostics that can potentially transform cancer care in MENA bringing hope to patients facing this challenging journey. We are excited to partner with Guardant Health, as their offering can help patients at all stages of the disease – from screening to monitoring cancer recurrence to guiding treatment decisions. As a leading healthcare company in MENA with a robust oncology portfolio encompassing generics, biologics, immunotherapy, and cutting-edge innovations, Hikma is committed to advancing precision medicine for improved treatment outcomes in patients with cancer," said Mazen Darwazah, Hikma's Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

About Hikma

(LSE: HIK) (NASDAQ Dubai: HIK) (OTC: HKMPY) (rated BBB-/stable S&P and BBB-/positive Fitch)

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, we've been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them. Headquartered in the UK, we are a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe, and we use our unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that transform people's lives. We're committed to our customers, and the people they care for, and by thinking creatively and acting practically, we provide them with a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, our 8,800 colleagues are helping to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We are a leading licensing partner, and through our venture capital arm, are helping bring innovative health technologies to people around the world. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com

1. Mahdi H, Mula-Hussain L, Ramzi ZS, et al. Cancer Burden Among Arab-World Females in 2020: Working Toward Improving Outcomes. JCO Glob Oncol. 2022;8:e2100415. doi:10.1200/GO.21.00415

