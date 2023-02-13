Guangming to cooperate with German, French enterprises

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Shenzhen Daily:

During a 10-day business promotion trip to Europe, a delegation from Shenzhen's Guangming District reached intent of cooperation agreements with multiple enterprises in Germany and France.

A strategic cooperation framework agreement is signed between Guangming and Diribo GmbH on Feb.10.

The delegation, led by Cai Ying, Party chief of the district, arrived in Paris, France on Feb. 7, and had an investment promotion conference in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 10. The delegation's next stop after Germany is Switzerland.

At the conference, Cai introduced the business environment and industrial development of Guangming and had face-to-face communications with representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Germany, the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, the Global Sensors Competence Center (GSCC), and 20 European sensors enterprises.

Michael Schumann, Chairman of the Board of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), said that both Germany and China are major industrial countries that share a solid foundation for cooperation. Despite the pandemic, the countries' bilateral trading has reached new highs. Shenzhen, as an economic center of China, will complement Germany in terms of technology, market development, and supply chains. Schumann said that he hopes more German enterprises will become involved in effective cooperation with Guangming and Shenzhen through the efforts of the Guangming government.

A strategic cooperation framework agreement was signed between Guangming and Diribo GmbH, the world's largest digital platform for the intelligent sensors industry. Diribo GmbH will set up its Shenzhen and GSCC headquarters in Guangming to expand technical communication, trading and resources to bridge China and Europe in the field of smart sensors, and to provide consultancy services for the development of smart sensors in Guangming.

In addition, multiple enterprises in the field of sensors have authorized the GSCC to expand their businesses in China. They also intend to participate in projects including smart city construction.

Cai said that, as a central area for the development of intelligent sensors in Shenzhen, Guangming has built a complete system in terms of policies, industrial spaces, supporting facilities and industrial agglomeration.

An industrial park for the intelligent sensors, which will cover an area of more than 1 million square meters, is also under planning. Shenzhen has also set up an exclusive industrial fund of 5 billion yuan to support the development of intelligent sensors.

The delegation also visited Siemens, RWE and a hidden champion enterprise in the sector of special equipment.

Siemens will set up an industrial software research and development center and will start interior decoration and arrange staffers in the Guangming office in April.

RWE plans to build a comprehensive testing and technological competence center in the district, which will include a new-energy battery laboratory, an intelligent product laboratory and a high-end medical equipment laboratory.

The hidden champion enterprise will set up a production base for nanocoating equipment in Guangming, and the production base will also serve as its Asia-Pacific sales center.

Before the trip to Germany, the delegation visited the Paris Fashion Week event and had an in-depth communication with the organizer. The talks led to further exchanges and cooperation between the China International Intimate Apparel Culture Week and Paris Fashion Week events, thus facilitating more Shenzhen garment enterprises to go global.

They also visited Carlin International, one of the world's four major fashion publishing organizations, and Chantelle, a renowned French lingerie brand.

Carlin International, Guangming District and the Shenzhen Underwear Association signed a three-party strategic cooperation agreement, according to which Carlin International will release trends and provide creative guidance for Shenzhen's underwear industry, to enhance the international competitiveness of Shenzhen's underwear brands.

Chantelle is keen to expand into China's domestic market and will participate in the China International Intimate Apparel Culture Week events on April 19, and on that occasion will arrange for its Asian affairs representatives to explore cooperation with Shenzhen's leading underwear companies.

Cai also had a meeting with Rene Celestin, a top international fashion show director, founder of New York Fashion Week, and creative director of Victoria's Secret. The delegation talked with Clestin about the potential of introducing an international fashion show to Guangming District and invited him to provide guidance for the China International Intimate Apparel Culture Week events.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000962/image.jpg

Shenzhen Daily