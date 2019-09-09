Guangdong Film Exhibition and "Understanding China" International Meeting Held in Greece

Communication makes civilization colorful, and mutual learning makes it plentiful. The 2019 China (Guangdong) Film European Exhibition presented five films and one trailer to the audience, consisting of the 4K Guangdong Opera film Tale of The White Snake: Love featuring dense local characteristics and shocking vision effect, the aesthetic and exquisite cartoon Boonie Bears: Fantastic Space , the complicated and absurd feature Silent Witness , the Photographer reflecting the vicissitudes and innovative development over the four decades since China's reform and opening-up, and the kungfu film Shock Wave praising brave and heroic Hong Kong police officers. The exhibition provided a platform for Greek people to learn about Guangdong films as well as a communication and cooperation opportunity for film workers from both sides.

At Village Cinemas-Rentis, Athens, the Guangdong Film Delegation, Chinese ambassador in Greece, and Greek film celebrities cut the ribbon together for the 2019 China (Guangdong) Film European Exhibition. Special promotion events were held for films China in Changes and Tale of The White Snake: Love as well as Foshan South Film and TV Center. The participants also enjoyed "Guangdong Today" Photo Show, a presentation of 36 photos on South China's scenery, Guangdong's innovative development and achievements during its reform and opening-up. Guangdong filmdom delegates made in-depth communications with Greek Film Critics Association, Finuos, Alpha and Falos film companies.

In Hôtel Brittany, Athens, the Information Office of Guangdong Provincial People's Government selected 10 China-Greece friendship stories on cultural exchanges, cooperative innovation and joint development to share with Greek literati and entrepreneurs, further convey Chinese people's friendliness and sincerity to worldwide people, boost cultural exchanges and enable the world to Understand China.

