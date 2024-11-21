GSCF Launches Connected Capital with Next-Gen Working Capital Management Solution

Integrating Alternative and Bank Capital on One Powerful Servicing Platform



NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced cloud-enabled liquidity management platform and the creation of the Connected Capital ecosystem. Developed on a fully modernized technology stack, this innovative platform is designed to support a financing ecosystem that seamlessly connects alternative capital and bank financing.

GSCF's highly configurable technology platform is unique as a one-stop solution for optimizing financial operations and accelerating growth, empowering companies and their funding partners to manage the end-to-end working capital cycle. The integration of funding sources can benefit a wide range of companies seeking to complement their core bank funding with access to alternative capital, including large investment grade enterprises and extending to mid-sized companies operating in riskier jurisdictions and industry verticals.

GSCF activated its Connected Capital ecosystem through a multi-year development program aimed at modernizing and consolidating its servicing and funding platforms. The Company has now completed the migration of its currently supported working capital programs, representing approximately $60 billion in annual funding volume, onto the new Connected Capital platform which provides:

Full-Scope Risk Coverage: One platform that offers broad-spectrum risk coverage by combining the flexibility of alternative capital solutions with the efficiency of bank funding

One platform that offers broad-spectrum risk coverage by combining the flexibility of alternative capital solutions with the efficiency of bank funding Tailored Solutions to Unlock New Growth: Co-creation of custom working capital programs to meet the unique needs of a business

Co-creation of custom working capital programs to meet the unique needs of a business Actionable Insights: A powerful data warehouse supporting advanced analytics tools that dynamically enhance working capital decision-making and provide real-time insights into performance

A powerful data warehouse supporting advanced analytics tools that dynamically enhance working capital decision-making and provide real-time insights into performance Expert Managed Services: Experienced professionals capable of addressing complex program requirements and delivering efficiency through automated workflows and streamlined operations

"By leveraging our cloud-enabled platform and deep industry expertise, we are empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their working capital strategies," said Doug Morgan, GSCF's Chief Executive Officer. "Our advanced platform provides a seamless and efficient way to tailor funding to meet specific needs, enabling our clients to focus on their core business and access the capital needed to fuel expansion."

With this significant technology investment and by combining the power of funding and servicing, GSCF has further extended the scope of the Working Capital as a Service (WCaaS) solutions it delivers to corporate customers and their funding partners to address real-time liquidity in a manner that supports sustainable growth. It also positions GSCF to meet the needs of currently underserved sectors, including mid-size companies that currently lack access to capital sources which fit their specific risk profile.

About GSCF

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The company empowers companies and their financial institution partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. GSCF's innovative Working Capital-as-a-Service offering combines the power of an end-to-end Connected Capital technology platform with expert managed services and alternative capital solutions. GSCF's team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries, offering a truly global and holistic perspective to solve working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

