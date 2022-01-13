Growth Opportunities to Drive Lidding Films Market at CAGR of 5.8%, Finds TMR Study

- Rising demand for lidding films from cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sectors for convenience and safety to create new growth opportunities

- Changing food habits and easy availability of raw materials for production account for substantial demand for lidding films in emerging economies

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lidding films market is estimated to grow 1.7 times over the next decade, find analysts at TMR. The excessive demand for lidding films from the food & beverages sector due to their high barrier protection properties and increased shelf life of packaged consumables creates lucrative opportunities in the lidding films market.

Lidding films serve to provide a perfect solution to prevent contamination of prepared meals trays, ready-to-go meals, and frozen foods or any other processed food. Lidding films serve to be a safe and hygienic way to allow processed food to be used directly from the shelf to oven.

Increasing applications of lidding films in other industries, including pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetics to expand the growth frontiers of the lidding films market.

North America and Europe jointly hold significant revenue share of the lidding films market. The high demand for on-the-go foods, dairy products, and other packaged consumables account for significant revenue of the lidding films market from the two regions.

Lidding Films Market – Key Findings of Report

Polypropylene lidding films provide better safety, sustainability, and graphics than aluminum lidding. Combination of polypropylene container with aluminum peelable lid used for the packaging of yogurt and other dairy products is not completely recyclable.

Manufacturers in the lidding films market are increasing the availability of lidding films with high barrier properties in a peelable format and are suitable for the packaging of sauces, dips, and sauces

Keen manufacturers in the lidding films market are bolstering the production of products that are ideal for high pressure pasteurization processes

Growth curve of the lidding films market is anticipated to rise with the demand for lidding solutions that provide superior oxygen and moisture barrier properties following high pressure pasteurization processing

Manufacturers undertake initiatives to develop lidding films that are constructed to peel without tearing and retain strong adhesion when frozen, and at the same time, maintain a strong seal to extend shelf life of food products

High barrier lidding films display the leading demand due to strong barrier protection that prevents spillage or wastage of packaged products, which helps transportaion of packaged food to distant locations

Trays is estimated to emerge as the most profitable application segment of the lidding films market

Product innovations for biodegradable lidding films due to the harmful effects of plastic products and government policies to spell growth of the lidding films market

Lidding Films Market – Growth Drivers

Exponential demand from the food industry with most parts of lidding films used to pack food products drives the lidding films market

Expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, and medical devices to unlock new growth opportunities

Lidding Films Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the lidding films market are;

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Amcor plc

Winpak Ltd

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Golden Eagle Extrusions Inc.

Impak Films Pty Ltd

Uflex Ltd

Berry Global Inc.

LINPAC Packaging Limited

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd

Multi-Plastics

FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd

Flexopack SA

TCL Packaging Ltd

Global Lidding Films Market Segmentation

Lidding Films Market by Product Type

Dual Ovenable

Specialty

High Barrier

Breathable

Die-cut

Lidding Films Market by Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET)

Crystallizable Polyethylene Terephthalate (CPET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Aluminum

Others

Lidding Films Market by Application

Cups

Trays

Cans & Bottles

Jars

Others

Lidding Films Market by End-use Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Other Industries

Lidding Films Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

