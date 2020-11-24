Growing Trend of Online Payments to Invite Promising Growth for Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

- The POS terminal market may experience a positive phase through the assessment period of 2020-2030 on the back of the rising popularity of cashless payments due to the coronavirus pandemic

- The global POS terminal market may expand at a CAGR of ~11 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapidly evolving digital environment has led to a tremendous demand for cashless payments across the globe. Hence, the rising trend of online or cashless payments may serve as a prominent growth generator for the POS terminal market through the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The advancements across POS terminals have brought expansive growth prospects. Along with physical stores, POS terminals also enable safe and secure e-commerce payments. The escalating adoption of contactless payments due to the heightening threat of the novel coronavirus transmission has led the small business players to take this step. Hence, the POS terminal market may observe handsome gains on this aspect.

The researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), after the overall scrutiny of the POS terminal market, expect the global POS terminal market to expand at a CAGR of ~11 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global POS terminal market is extrapolated to reach US$ 184.2 bn by 2030.

The fast-paced lifestyle across the globe and the ease of payment that POS terminals provide prove to be significant factors of growth. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud technology will invite massive growth prospects for innovation in the POS terminal market, thus increasing the demand from business owners. POS terminals also leverage on the data of the customers and help to create a great customer -business bond.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54012

POS Terminal Market: Analysts View

The analysts highlight the various aspects leading to an exponential growth of the global POS terminal market. One of the prominent aspects is the effort to improve the virtual shopping experience of customers by offering them giant touchscreen devices for the selection of items.

The analysts further advise the players in the POS terminal market to spread awareness about ENERGY STAR* ratings for POS equipment as specified by the EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Explore 205 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market (Component: POS Terminal Devices, POS Software, and Services; Device Type: Fixed POS and Portable/Mobile POS; and Application: Restaurants, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/point-of-sale-terminals-market-2018-2026.html

POS Terminal Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of component, the POS terminal devices segment is expected to account for a notable share across the assessment period of 2020-2030

The fixed POS segment is extrapolated to dominate the POS terminal market in terms of device type

Portable/mobile POS is prognosticated to be the fastest-growing segment in the context of device type

North America accounted for 34.6 percent market share in 2019

accounted for 34.6 percent market share in 2019 The POS terminal market in North America is expected to account for a CAGR of 11.5 percent through the assessment period of 2020-2030

Analyze global Point-Of-Sale (POS) Terminal market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

POS Terminal Market: Growth Accelerators

The integration of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and others may serve as robust growth pillars for the POS terminal market.

The overwhelming demand for mobile POS (mPOS) terminals may bring great growth opportunities for the POS terminal market

POS terminals offer higher durability and reliability as compared to traditional POS systems, thus bringing tremendous growth prospects

POS Terminal Market: Vital Challenges

POS terminals handle sensitive data and are always in danger of security breaches. Small businesses often connect the POS terminals with cellular data connections while larger businesses connect their systems through internal networks. This aspect may result in the loss of vital customer information, thus hindering the growth of the POS terminal market.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=54012

Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market – Segmentation

By Component

POS Terminal Devices

POS Software

Services

Consulting



Integration & Implementation



Support & Maintenance

By Device Type

Fixed POS

Portable/ Mobile POS

By Application

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse/ Distribution

Entertainment

Others (Field Service, Government, and Transportation)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global IT & Telecom Industry:

Digital Freight Brokerage Market – The global digital freight brokerage market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of ~33% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing focus on improving efficiency, reliability, and performance of supply chains, growing demand for digital freight brokerage platforms from leading carriers, growing partnerships between digital freight brokerage companies and transportation & logistics companies, and the entry of a number of startups. Market players should focus on tapping into opportunities that have opened up due to the COVID-19 situation.

Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market – The global livestock monitoring solutions market. In terms of revenue, the global livestock monitoring solutions market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~16% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global livestock monitoring solutions market.

Personality Assessment Solutions for Training and Development Market – The global personality assessment solutions for training and development market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of ~15% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for SaaS-based personality assessment solution, shift toward consolidation of various HRM solutions, focus on improving the recruitment process, and online talent assessment are some of the major factors that will contribute to market growth.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/point-of-sale-terminals-market-2018-2026.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research