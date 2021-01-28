Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Fuels Expansion of Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions Market - TMR

- Industrial control systems security solutions market will expand at rapid pace throughout 2020–2030. This growth is attributed to growing trend of work-from-home and increased cyber attacks amid COVID-19 pandemic.

- North America is predicted to gain leading position in the industrial control systems security solutions market between 2020 and 2030.

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial control system refers to a helpful tool that helps in advancing the productivity and quality together with improving the safety of workplaces. Rising trend of building automation, connected machines, and remote control and supervision of conventional machinery and equipment have resulted into increased convenience of access as well as use of these devices across many industries. On the other hand, owing to this high level of connectivity, many organizations are also dealing with severe security issues related to industrial control systems. This factor is generating outstanding demand opportunities in the global industrial control systems security solutions market.

Analysts from Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that the global industrial control systems security solutions market will expand at promising CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2020–2030. Thus, the market is projected to exceed the valuation of US$ 54.8 Bn by the end of 2030.

Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions Market: Major Takeaways

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into work-from-home culture across various industrial sectors. As a result, several companies from many sectors are experiencing the threat of cyber attack. This scenario is creating prodigious demand opportunities in the global industrial control systems security solutions market. Many players in this market are growing focus toward resolving problems related to unauthorized access to networks. Apart from this, they are focused on preventing the spread of misinformation related to political agendas.

Many enterprises in the global industrial control systems security solutions market are growing efforts to offer filtration and scanning services for electronic communications. Main motive behind this effort is the prevention of interruption by hackers.

Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions Market: Leading Segments

Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions Market: Growth Boosters

In recent period, there is remarkable growth in demand for industrial control systems in various developing countries including Brazil and India . This scenario is projected to work as a key driver for the global industrial control systems security solutions market in the assessment period 2020–2030.

and . This scenario is projected to work as a key driver for the global industrial control systems security solutions market in the assessment period 2020–2030. While India is considered one of the fastest developing countries across developing regions, the country is estimated to show high acceptance of industrial control systems in the forthcoming years. As a result, the Asia Pacific industrial control systems security solutions market is expected to experience promising sales avenues in the years to come.

is considered one of the fastest developing countries across developing regions, the country is estimated to show high acceptance of industrial control systems in the forthcoming years. As a result, the industrial control systems security solutions market is expected to experience promising sales avenues in the years to come. The government bodies of many countries across many regions including Middle East and Africa , Asia Pacific , and South America are growing efforts to advance various key sectors including oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace and defense, and automotive industry. As a result, the regional government authorities are increasing financial support for many projects across many industries. Thus, the organizations working in these projects are accepting industrial control systems to prevent cyber attacks. This scenario is projected to help in the outstanding growth of the industrial control systems security solutions market in the assessment period 2020–2030.

Industrial Control Systems Security Solutions Market: Well-Established Participants

Some of the key participants in the industrial control systems security solutions market are:

Baker Hughes

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Forcepoint

Fireeye, Inc.

