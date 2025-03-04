Groundbreaking Sustainable Global Trade Initiative (SGTI) Launches to Drive Ethical, Resilient, and Inclusive Global Trade

LONDON, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SGTI is spearheaded by Acumen International Media, and is also set to launch later this year on CNBC's Digital platform. With collaboration efforts from major international organizations, including the

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

IDH

International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD)

The SGTI aims to redefine global trade through collaborations with businesses, policymakers, and trade experts to drive meaningful action.

A new global initiative, the Sustainable Global Trade Initiative (SGTI), is set to offer a new opportunity to reimagine global trade by bringing together key organizations and private sector leaders to ensure we develop a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous global trade system from the ground up.

With a focus on long-term economic resilience, environmental responsibility, and social equity, the SGTI aims to create a transformative impact on global trade practices across 16 key pillars of sustainable trade.

A Holistic Approach to Sustainable Trade

SGTI is built upon 16 fundamental pillars, which address key challenges and opportunities in global trade, including economic sustainability, intellectual property protection, circular economy practices, ethical governance, digital transformation, and climate-conscious innovation. These focus areas are designed to create an equitable and responsible trading environment that benefits businesses, communities, and the planet.

In addition to these core principles, SGTI will actively address critical global trade challenges, including:

Geopolitical tensions: The war in Ukraine has had a negative impact on the global economy and trade flows, while US-China tensions continue to reshape global trade dynamics.

Export control laws: Increasingly complex export controls can complicate trade management and compliance.

Trade disputes: Tariffs and retaliatory tariffs threaten trade relationships, investment, and economic growth.

Economic uncertainty: Inflation remains a concern in global markets, while weaker global demand and maritime transport disruptions create additional pressures.

Labor issues: Rising labor costs, skilled labor shortages, and evolving labor laws challenge global supply chains.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations: ESG issues are playing an increasing role in shaping responsible trade policies and corporate decision-making.

SGTI's Vision for 2050

A core goal of the initiative is to ensure that by 2050, 100% of global supply chains are fair, transparent, and inclusive, benefiting all economies. This ambitious target underscores SGTI's commitment to long-term systemic change, leveraging international collaboration, policy reform, and corporate accountability to drive meaningful progress.

By integrating best practices from the private sector and aligning with international sustainability goals, SGTI will provide actionable insights and foster global cooperation. The initiative will work to ensure businesses can thrive while embracing ethical trade standards, responsible resource management, and cutting-edge technological advancements.

Moving Beyond Dialogue to Action

SGTI recognizes that acknowledging challenges is not enough—real leadership and decisive action are required. The initiative will not only highlight successes but also address barriers to sustainable trade, fostering solutions that drive real change.

This newly launched initiative invites governments, corporations, and trade institutions to join this unified effort to make global trade more sustainable and inclusive. The initiative is expected to shape the future of trade policy, ensuring economic growth aligns with long-term sustainability goals.

Join the Movement

For more information on the Sustainable Global Trade Initiative and how to get involved, visit https://sgtinitiative.org/.

