GRIVEL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC SHIFT TO DIRECT-TO-BUSINESS MODEL IN THE UNITED STATES

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grivel, the renowned Italian mountaineering equipment brand with a 200-year legacy, proudly announces a major strategic shift in its U.S. operations. Effective immediately, Grivel will transition from its current distributor-led sales model to a direct-to-business (D2B) model for all wholesale accounts across the United States, through its newly established subsidiary Grivel Corp.

This move marks a significant evolution for Grivel as it aims to strengthen its relationships with specialty retailers, improve service and responsiveness, and bring the brand closer to the core outdoor communities it serves.

"This is about building stronger partnerships," says Oliviero Gobbi, CEO of Grivel. "By eliminating the layers between us and our retail partners, we can respond faster, support better, and collaborate more closely with shops that are core to the outdoor community."

Retailers and wholesale partners can now place orders directly with Grivel's new U.S.-based logistics and support team, ensuring improved lead times, increased product availability, and streamlined communications.

For information on establishing or updating a wholesale account with Grivel, please fill out the customer onboarding form and a sales representative will follow up with you: Customer Onboarding Form

U.S. Sales & Dealer Support

sales-us@grivel.com

(706)-669-1979

www.grivel.com

About Grivel

Grivel, founded in 1818 at the foot of Mont Blanc, is a world leader in manufacturing technical mountain and climbing equipment. Rooted in a rich heritage and driven by innovation, Grivel is headquartered in the Aosta Valley, Italy with a strong global presence and representation. For more information on Grivel, please visit the website: www.grivel.com

Media Contact

info@grivel.com

