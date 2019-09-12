Greg Verdino, Business Futurist and Leading Authority on Digital Transformation, to Provide Keynote Address for Calero World Online on September 19

Verdino will be Joined Onstage by Calero Executives and TEM / MMS Industry Veteran Billy Wooters

ROCHESTER, New York, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Technology Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) software, announced today that Greg Verdino, Business Futurist and Digital Transformation Expert, will present the opening keynote address during Calero World Online 2019 on September 19. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"We are pleased to have Greg Verdino, a well-respected authority on digital transformation and futurist as our keynote speaker," said Joe Pajer, Calero's President and CEO. "We operate in a world of increasing complexity. Every high performance business needs to understand, embrace and actively leverage the opportunities for technology and data management present in the evolving environment. This year's kickoff session to Calero World Online will be a thought-provoking exchange of information and ideas between Calero and our customers and partners," continued Pajer.

During his keynote discussion, "Drive Innovation in an Era of Change", Verdino will discuss how companies are leveraging emerging digital technologies to transform the way they work, creating new value and applying it to enhancing customer relationships. Using examples from within IoT, automation, AI and augmented reality, he will share provocative stories that challenge the status quo while inspiring a new way to think about how to achieve more for your business.

Joining Verdino for the discussion will be TEM and MMS industry veteran, Billy Wooters. Wooters brings over 20 years of experience with a proven track record of effectively managing large enterprise operations and multi-million dollar budgets. Prior to becoming a consultant, Wooters spent 17 years with Pepsi Bottling Group and PepsiCo, leading a complete consolidation of telecom services and expenses across the US and Latin America. He also led the development and deployment of the company's enterprise mobility transformation. Additionally, Wooters has held several leadership positions with Sprint Communications, IBM, eGlobe Inc., and Qwest Communications.

Verdino and Wooters will also be joined by Calero executives, including Joe Pajer, President and CEO, Scott Gilbert, Chief Operating Officer, and David Bliss, Executive Vice President of Product Management and Marketing.

Calero World Online is a five-week educational series designed to help attendees achieve more through the use of innovative approaches and techniques to drive control and visibility into communications and cloud services with the ultimate goal of creating more business value.

Other featured speakers include executives from companies including Airbus, NBC Universal and Cushman & Wakefield.

Sessions will be held online every Tuesday and Thursday for five weeks, starting September 19 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. To register or to learn more, visit https://www.calero.com/calero-world-online-2019/ for details. All sessions are complimentary to attend but space is limited.

About Greg Verdino

Greg Verdino is a highly regarded authority on the digital future who helps leaders build thriving 21st century organizations. He is known for his uncanny ability to forecast trends, spot the difference between fads and the future, and apply his understanding of the rapidly changing global landscape to solve pressing client challenges. As a consulting futurist, Greg helps business leaders and their teams embrace change, create new opportunities out of technology and cultural trends, and formulate bold strategies for transformational growth. He is also the author of microMARKETING: Get Big Results by Thinking and Acting Small (McGraw-Hill, 2010), and a contributing author to Reinventing Interactive and Direct Marketing (McGraw-Hill, 2009).

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at http://www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

