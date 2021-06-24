Greg James, Chris Smith, Kadija Sesay and Rabina Khan added to judging panel for the ES Stories competition, in association with Netflix with a week to go until applications close

There are two categories: Young Adults (11-17) and Adults (18 and over)

LONDON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evening Standard Stories Festival in association with Netflix, will give a new generation of voices from across the UK the chance to tell their stories and receive industry support, through an accompanying competition, 'What's Your Story'?.

Budding writers can apply HERE and the application process is very simple. Entries should be up to 1000 words or, if submitted as a spoken entry on video, no longer than two minutes. The deadline for submissions is 11.59am on 30 June.

There are two categories: Young Adults (11-17) and Adults (18 and over). Today the festival announces Greg James, Chris Smith and Rabina Khan as judges of the Young Adult category and Kadija Sesay as a judge for the Adult category.

Greg James and Chris Smith, authors of The Kid Normal series and the upcoming Great Dream Robbery said: "We're very excited to be judging the 11-17 category of the Evening Standard Stories competition, in association with Netflix. It's the age when your imagination really knows no limits so we can't wait to see some of the amazing entries, whether sung, signed, rapped or written. We hope as many people as possible give this a go - remember entries close on 30 June so make sure you get writing now and share your stories! You just need to promise not to forget us when you're a famous author."

Further judges include: Singer, songwriter, activist and author Will Young, Alexi Wheeler of Netflix and Phoebe Luckhurst, Features Editor of the Evening Standard and author of forthcoming debut novel The Lock In, for the Young Adult category, and Anne Mensah VP for Original Series Netflix and Katie Law, Evening Standard Books Editor in the Adult category, alongside Sam Parker editor-in-chief Penguin.co.uk and Bea Carvalho, head fiction buyer, Waterstones.

Prize winners will receive a suite of prizes to support them in their journey into the industry. Including workshop sessions with either leading screenwriters or editors, publication of winning stories, and VIP access to the Stories Festival.

***To enter the competition, storytellers can apply via www.stories.standard.co.uk/competition ***

